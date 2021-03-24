Paris-Roubaix cycling race postponed due to COVID-19 - Le Parisien
Organisers declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Paris-Roubaix is the third 'Monument' classic of the season after Milan-Sanremo, which has already taken place, the Tour of Flanders, and before Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Giro di Lombardia. The Tour of Flanders in Belgium is due to take place on Sunday, April 3 as planned.Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:54 IST
The Paris-Roubaix one-day cycling race will not take place on April 11 as planned due to the COVID-19 situation, Le Parisien paper reported on its website on Wednesday.
The 2020 edition of the 'Queen of the Classics' race was also postponed once before being cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Organisers declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Paris-Roubaix is the third 'Monument' classic of the season after Milan-Sanremo, which has already taken place, the Tour of Flanders, and before Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Giro di Lombardia. The Tour of Flanders in Belgium is due to take place on Sunday, April 3 as planned.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Le Parisien
- Paris
- Belgium
- Giro