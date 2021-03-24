Paris-Roubaix cycling race postponed due to COVID-19 - Le Parisien

The Paris-Roubaix one-day cycling race will not take place on April 11 as planned due to the COVID-19 situation, Le Parisien paper reported on its website on Wednesday.

The 2020 edition of the 'Queen of the Classics' race was also postponed once before being cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Organisers declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Advertisement

Paris-Roubaix is the third 'Monument' classic of the season after Milan-Sanremo, which has already taken place, the Tour of Flanders, and before Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Giro di Lombardia. The Tour of Flanders in Belgium is due to take place on Sunday, April 3 as planned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)