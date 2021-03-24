Left Menu

Pride at stake, Chennai City and Neroca aim to finish season with win

They confirmed their relegation after their 0-1 loss to Sudeva Delhi.Neroca coach Gift Raikhan will hope to end their season with a win and salvage some pride against a struggling Chennai City side, who themselves have lost four out of their last five games.It, however, will not be easy as Chennai City hold the edge over them this season. Many young players have risen, Satyasagara said.Last time we played NEROCA, we beat them 2-1.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:04 IST
Pride at stake, Chennai City and Neroca aim to finish season with win

Neroca FC will hope to put their troubles behind and finish their I-League season on a positive note when they face Chennai City FC at the KBK Stadium here on Thursday.

NEROCA found themselves on a five-game losing streak which has left them at the bottom of Group B with eight points after 13 games. They confirmed their relegation after their 0-1 loss to Sudeva Delhi.

Neroca coach Gift Raikhan will hope to end their season with a win and salvage some pride against a struggling Chennai City side, who themselves have lost four out of their last five games.

It, however, will not be easy as Chennai City hold the edge over them this season. The Chennai side had beaten Neroca 2-1 back in match week 6 of the I-League.

''Our plan was to be in top-six, and we played good. But there were a lot of things that did not click. I know we are at the bottom, but I am very proud of the team — the young boys, they have fought hard. It is the last match tomorrow, and we need to win it,'' Gift Raikhan said.

Chennai City FC put five past the Indian Arrows, but could not build on the result as Aizawl swept past them 3-1. Satyasagara's team is, however, safe from relegation with 12 points from 13 games.

''...as a coach, I want to win each and every game. There are many positives I will be taking from this season. Many young players have risen,'' Satyasagara said.

''Last time we played NEROCA, we beat them 2-1. But it will not be the same game. They are a good team, with quality players. They will come harder than last time.'' PTI PDS PDS ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Plea against Deshmukh: Matter “quite serious”, says SC; asks Param Bir to approach HC

The Supreme Court Wednesday termed as quite serious the matter in which former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has filed a plea against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, but asked the IPS officer to approach the Bombay Hig...

Pope orders salary cuts for cardinals, clerics, to save jobs of employees

Pope Francis has ordered cardinals to take a 10 pay cut and reduced the salaries of most other clerics working in the Vatican in order to save jobs of employees as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the Holy Sees income. The Vatican said on W...

Thousands of Thai protesters demand monarchy reform, release of jailed leaders

Thousands of protesters gathered in the Thai capital Bangkok on Wednesday to demand reform of the monarchy and the release of jailed leaders, days after one of the most violent demonstrations since they began last year. Thailands youth prot...

Giant container ship stuck in Suez Canal partially refloated, marine agent says

The giant container ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal for more than a day has been partially refloated and traffic along the fastest shipping route from Europe to Asia is expected to resume soon, marine agent GAC said on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021