Left Menu

Will keep playing as long as I'm physically strong: Roberto Jimenez

Real Valladolid goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez said that he will play the game as long as he is physically strong and hopes to continue for many years.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:05 IST
Will keep playing as long as I'm physically strong: Roberto Jimenez
LaLiga logo. Image Credit: ANI

Real Valladolid goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez said that he will play the game as long as he is physically strong and hopes to continue for many years. The 35-year-old feels that one should never stop learning new things despite being at the final stage of the career.

"I have always said I will keep playing as long as I am physically strong enough to feel confident. I feel great and as long as I am not hit by injuries, I hope to continue my profession for many years to come. You never stop learning, lots of keepers before me have said it. I remember Santi Canizeres and Andres Palop and Iker all saying similar things and that in their final years they were learning more because they were more aware of the areas in which they could improve," Jimenez said in quotes shared by LaLiga. Sharing his experience with the side, the Spanishish custodian said, "I think it was because of the interest shown in me, their eagerness to sign me, the project here. It is a young team they have grown quickly and learnt a lot in these last few years. They might not have a lot of experience of LaLiga but they have got a lot of character. We are like family here and have got a young coach who understands the players."

Real Valladolid are 16th in the LaLiga standings with 27 points in 28 games. The side only managed to win five games in the season so far. Valladolid will take on second-placed Barcelona in their next clash on April 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Plea against Deshmukh: Matter “quite serious”, says SC; asks Param Bir to approach HC

The Supreme Court Wednesday termed as quite serious the matter in which former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has filed a plea against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, but asked the IPS officer to approach the Bombay Hig...

Pope orders salary cuts for cardinals, clerics, to save jobs of employees

Pope Francis has ordered cardinals to take a 10 pay cut and reduced the salaries of most other clerics working in the Vatican in order to save jobs of employees as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the Holy Sees income. The Vatican said on W...

Thousands of Thai protesters demand monarchy reform, release of jailed leaders

Thousands of protesters gathered in the Thai capital Bangkok on Wednesday to demand reform of the monarchy and the release of jailed leaders, days after one of the most violent demonstrations since they began last year. Thailands youth prot...

Giant container ship stuck in Suez Canal partially refloated, marine agent says

The giant container ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal for more than a day has been partially refloated and traffic along the fastest shipping route from Europe to Asia is expected to resume soon, marine agent GAC said on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021