Will keep playing as long as I'm physically strong: Roberto Jimenez

Real Valladolid goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez said that he will play the game as long as he is physically strong and hopes to continue for many years. The 35-year-old feels that one should never stop learning new things despite being at the final stage of the career.

"I have always said I will keep playing as long as I am physically strong enough to feel confident. I feel great and as long as I am not hit by injuries, I hope to continue my profession for many years to come. You never stop learning, lots of keepers before me have said it. I remember Santi Canizeres and Andres Palop and Iker all saying similar things and that in their final years they were learning more because they were more aware of the areas in which they could improve," Jimenez said in quotes shared by LaLiga. Sharing his experience with the side, the Spanishish custodian said, "I think it was because of the interest shown in me, their eagerness to sign me, the project here. It is a young team they have grown quickly and learnt a lot in these last few years. They might not have a lot of experience of LaLiga but they have got a lot of character. We are like family here and have got a young coach who understands the players."

Real Valladolid are 16th in the LaLiga standings with 27 points in 28 games. The side only managed to win five games in the season so far. Valladolid will take on second-placed Barcelona in their next clash on April 6. (ANI)

