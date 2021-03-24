Sudeva Delhi look to finish their debut campaign with win against Aizawl FC

Sudeva Delhi FC will look to extend their three-game winning streak when they face Aizawl FC in the last game of their debut I-League season here on Thursday.

Sudeva Delhi have had a memorable outing and will like to finish their campaign with a four-game winning streak.

The Delhi team has put up some good performances against strong teams like Real Kashmir, Aizawl, Punjab, and Chennai. They sit second in Group B with 18 points and will be hoping for a win against Aizawl, which would put them equal on points with the People's Club.

''It has been a fantastic season, both for the team and me. It has been a good experience for me working with a talented coach like Chencho Dorji. Tomorrow, we will be playing our last game, and we want to finish it with a victory,'' Sudeva Delhi assistant head coach Pushpender Kundu said.

''Aizawl are among the brightest teams in the league. I don't know why they were unable to qualify for the top-six. They play possession styled-football with a high press. But, we are ready.'' The two sides played out a 1-1 draw when they last met.

However, since then, Aizawl have scored 12 goals in six games and have gone on to stay on the top of Group B with 21 points after 13 games.

Aizawl FC head coach Yan Law said, ''We want to end the season well. Last time we drew against Sudeva, but this time we are going for all three points.

''We have been studying Sudeva Delhi's games. We have done our homework against them. Both sides have been playing well, are in good momentum, and this should set us up for a good but tough game of football.'' PTI ATK PDS PDS

