Left Menu

Sixth Divyang Cricket League 2021 to kick-off on Thursday in Chandigarh

Underpinning its commitment to supporting inclusive platforms that improve the quality of life for the youth through sports and an active lifestyle, Usha, India's leading consumer durables company continues its association with All India Cricket Association for the Deaf (AICAD) and Deaf Cricket Federation as sponsors of the 6th edition of the Divyang Cricket League.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:39 IST
Sixth Divyang Cricket League 2021 to kick-off on Thursday in Chandigarh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Underpinning its commitment to supporting inclusive platforms that improve the quality of life for the youth through sports and an active lifestyle, Usha, India's leading consumer durables company continues its association with All India Cricket Association for the Deaf (AICAD) and Deaf Cricket Federation as sponsors of the 6th edition of the Divyang Cricket League. The league will see 192 specially-abled cricketers play across three categories: visually impaired, hearing impaired, and wheelchair categories. The 3-day cricket tournament for the specially-abled cricketers will be played over three days starting Thursday, across three venues -- Sector 16, Sector 26 and Sector 19 Stadiums. KK Yadav (Secretary Sports), Suresh Krishnani (Principal Chief GST Commissioner), Sanjay Beniwal (Director General of Police) will be amongst the guests attending the event.

The first three editions of the league, starting in 2013, were limited to the hearing-impaired athletes. Exhibition matches of wheelchair-enabled cricketers and visually impaired cricketers were introduced only in the 4th edition. The 5th edition of the league witnessed four wheelchair cricket teams and two visually impaired teams participating, in addition to eight hearing impaired cricket teams. The 6th edition of the League will have 12 teams with Wheelchair Cricketers, Blind Cricketers and Deaf Cricketers -- Silent Heroes, Chenab XI, Jhelum XI, Satluj XI, Ravi XI, Beas XI, Special Lions, Tiger Eyes, Visions, Punjab Heroes, DCF XI, and Wheelers XI.

Padam Passi, Chief Organiser of the league, said, "The vision behind the league is to encourage and provide the specially-abled cricketers a platform to showcase their talent and determination. The fortitude and resilience of these specially-abled cricketers inspire us. We are extremely grateful to Usha International for supporting us on this journey right from inception. We hope to have them on board going forward as well." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blatter banned by FIFA a 2nd time for financial wrongdoing

Sepp Blatter was banned for a second time by FIFA on Wednesday for financial wrongdoing, seven months before the 85-year-old former presidents first ban expires.Blatter has recently been in poor health and was put in an induced coma for one...

Par panel raises concern over lax attitude of states in implementing rules of 'Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act'

A majority of the stateUT governments have so far shown a lax and nonchalant attitude towards the implementation of rules related to the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, a parliamentary panel noted.The tardy pace of impleme...

Plea against Deshmukh: Matter “quite serious”, says SC; asks Param Bir to approach HC

The Supreme Court Wednesday termed as quite serious the matter in which former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has filed a plea against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, but asked the IPS officer to approach the Bombay Hig...

Pope orders salary cuts for cardinals, clerics, to save jobs of employees

Pope Francis has ordered cardinals to take a 10 pay cut and reduced the salaries of most other clerics working in the Vatican in order to save jobs of employees as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the Holy Sees income. The Vatican said on W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021