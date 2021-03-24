Rugby-France to face Scotland in the Six Nations

France's coach Fabien Galthie made five changes to the team who beat Wales for their Six Nations decider against Scotland on Friday.

Arthur Vincent comes in at centre with Gael Fickou sliding to the wing, sending Teddy Thomas to the bench, while Romain Ntamack replaces the injured Matthieu Jalibert. Locks Bernard Le Roux and Swan Rebbadj take the places of Romain Taofifenua and suspended Paul Willemse, and flanker Anthony Jelonch starts instead of Dylan Cretin.

France, who beat Wales 32-30 in stoppage time las Saturday, must beat Scotland by 21 points and secure a bonus point to win their first title since 2010. They are currently third in the table with 15 points, behind Wales (20) and Ireland (15). Scotland are fourth on 11 points, with a chance of finishing second, which would be their best result in the championship since Italy's inclusion made it the Six Nations in 2000.

Team: 15-Brice Dulin, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Arthur Vincent, 11-Gael Fickou, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon (captain), 6-Anthony Jelonch, 5-Swan Rebbadj, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Uini Atonio, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Dylan Cretin, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Anthony Bouthier, 23-Teddy Thomas

