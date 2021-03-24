Left Menu

Delhi Capitals players assemble in Mumbai for quarantine ahead of IPL

The players will be in quarantine until 30 March 2021, a release said.Ajinkya Rahane, who has been on a break since playing in the four-match Test series against England, also geared up for bio-bubble life.Its been a productive two weeks at home.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:08 IST
Delhi Capitals players assemble in Mumbai for quarantine ahead of IPL

The Indian members of Delhi Capitals, including pacers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, arrived here and straightaway went for the seven-day mandatory quarantine ahead of the IPL beginning on April 9.

The Delhi Capitals, who had reached the finals in the last edition in UAE, will take on Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the IPL season at the Wankhede Stadium here on April 10.

''A few Indian members of the Delhi Capitals' squad, which included pacers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, leg-spinner Amit Mishra and all-rounder Lalit Yadav, assembled at the team hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday, 23 March 2021. The players will be in quarantine until 30 March 2021,'' a release said.

Ajinkya Rahane, who has been on a break since playing in the four-match Test series against England, also geared up for bio-bubble life.

''It's been a productive two weeks at home. Was able to catch up with friends and spend some quality time with family. Back in quarantine now and looking forward to an exciting few months of cricket,'' tweeted Rahane, who had led India to a historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia.

Delhi Capitals, however, is likely to be without their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer after he was ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against England following a left shoulder dislocation. He is also in serious doubt to play in the first half of the IPL.

He had suffered the injury during England's innings in the opening ODI in Pune.

In his absence, the DC captaincy could go to one of the three players, Rishabh Pant, Australian Steve Smith or senior off-spinner R Ashwin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Up to China to make good on trade promises with EU, U.S.'s Blinken says

The European Union is one of the United States closest partners and it is up to China to make good on its promises to the bloc to open up its economy to Europe, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.The EU and China signe...

Blatter banned by FIFA a 2nd time for financial wrongdoing

Sepp Blatter was banned for a second time by FIFA on Wednesday for financial wrongdoing, seven months before the 85-year-old former presidents first ban expires.Blatter has recently been in poor health and was put in an induced coma for one...

Par panel raises concern over lax attitude of states in implementing rules of 'Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act'

A majority of the stateUT governments have so far shown a lax and nonchalant attitude towards the implementation of rules related to the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, a parliamentary panel noted.The tardy pace of impleme...

Plea against Deshmukh: Matter “quite serious”, says SC; asks Param Bir to approach HC

The Supreme Court Wednesday termed as quite serious the matter in which former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has filed a plea against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, but asked the IPS officer to approach the Bombay Hig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021