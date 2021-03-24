Left Menu

Vishal Bhardwaj would love to make film on Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj believes Indian tennis greats Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes deserve a film and says he would love to direct it if an opportunity comes his way.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:09 IST
Vishal Bhardwaj would love to make film on Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj believes Indian tennis greats Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes deserve a film and says he would love to direct it if an opportunity comes his way. In a partnership spanning more than 16 years, Paes and Bhupati won three Grand Slam titles and peaked to world No 1 doubles pair ranking in the late '90s. Once the poster boys for tennis in the country, they had a bitter public fall out in the past.

At an event on Tuesday evening, when Bhardwaj was asked if he is keen to make a film on any sports personality, the director said he doesn't have anything planned but hoped to someday chronicle the story of Bhupathi and Paes. ''I feel a film should be made on Leander (Paes) and Mahesh (Bhupathi) . If I get an opportunity to make a film on their lives I would definitely make it,'' Bhardwaj told reporters. The director was speaking at the auction of Tennis Premier League. Bhardwaj, who's made acclaimed dramas like ''Haider'' (2014), ''Kaminey'' and Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer ''Omkara'', said the sports film he's currently awaiting to watch is the biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. Directed by Amole Gupte, the film is headlined by actor Parineeti Chopra. ''I am looking forward to watch the 'Saina' Nehwal biopic directed by Amol Gupte. He is my favourite director,'' the 55-year-old filmmaker added. ''Saina'' is scheduled to release this Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Up to China to make good on trade promises with EU, U.S.'s Blinken says

The European Union is one of the United States closest partners and it is up to China to make good on its promises to the bloc to open up its economy to Europe, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.The EU and China signe...

Blatter banned by FIFA a 2nd time for financial wrongdoing

Sepp Blatter was banned for a second time by FIFA on Wednesday for financial wrongdoing, seven months before the 85-year-old former presidents first ban expires.Blatter has recently been in poor health and was put in an induced coma for one...

Par panel raises concern over lax attitude of states in implementing rules of 'Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act'

A majority of the stateUT governments have so far shown a lax and nonchalant attitude towards the implementation of rules related to the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, a parliamentary panel noted.The tardy pace of impleme...

Plea against Deshmukh: Matter “quite serious”, says SC; asks Param Bir to approach HC

The Supreme Court Wednesday termed as quite serious the matter in which former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has filed a plea against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, but asked the IPS officer to approach the Bombay Hig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021