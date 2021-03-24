Motor racing-Statistics for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

Statistics for Sunday's season-opening Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit: Lap distance: 5.412km. Total distance: 308.238km (57 laps)

2020 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2020 pole: Hamilton, one minute 27.264 seconds.

2020 fastest race lap: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 1:32.014 Lap record: One minute 31.447 seconds, Pedro de la Rosa (Spain), McLaren 2005.

Start time: 1600 GMT (1800 local) BAHRAIN

Bahrain, which made its debut on the calendar in 2004, hosts the season-opening race for the first time since 2010 after also doing so in 2006. Hamilton has won the last two Bahrain Grands Prix. The Briton and Sebastian Vettel, now with Aston Martin, are both four times winners in Bahrain.

Ferrari have won the Bahrain GP six times, more than any other team. The Sakhir Grand Prix in December used the outer circuit for the first time and was won by Mexican Sergio Perez for Racing Point (now Aston Martin).

Sunday's race is just 16 weeks after the previous race in Bahrain. RACE WINS

Hamilton has a record 95 career victories, of which 74 have been with Mercedes, from 266 starts. Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Mercedes 115, Williams 114 and Red Bull 64. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

Mercedes have been beaten in their last two races. They have not lost three in a row since 2019. -

POLE POSITION Hamilton has a record 98 career poles.

OPENER Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas has won the season-opening race for the past two years.

- DEBUTS

Mick Schumacher, son of Michael and nephew of Ralf, will be the third member of his family to race in Formula One when he debuts on Sunday with Haas. Russian Nikita Mazepin and Japan's Yuki Tsunoda are also newcomers.

Haas are the only team with an all-rookie line-up. MILESTONE

Ferrari have their youngest lineup since 1968, with Charles Leclerc (23) and Carlos Sainz (26) Aston Martin returns as a constructor for the first time since 1960.

Alpine, the renamed Renault team, debuts as a marque.

