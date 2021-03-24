Left Menu

IPL 2021: CSK batsman Suresh Raina arrives in Mumbai

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina on Wednesday arrived in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:02 IST
IPL 2021: CSK batsman Suresh Raina arrives in Mumbai
CSK batsman Suresh Raina (Photo/ Suresh Raina Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina on Wednesday arrived in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The all-rounder posted stories on his Instagram account that started with him getting inside the airport, landing in Mumbai and then starting his quarantine period in the city.

Earlier in the day, a few members of the Delhi Capitals' squad, including pacers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, leg-spinner Amit Mishra and all-rounder Lalit Yadav assembled at the team hotel in Mumbai. The players arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday and they will now undergo quarantine until March 30. IPL 13 runners-up Delhi Capitals will kickstart their preparations for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league from March 30 with the tournament set to begin on April 9.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener. The MS Dhoni-led side had a dismal outing in last year's IPL. The side finished at the seventh position on the points table. Raina had missed the IPL 2020 season after pulling out of the tournament due to personal reasons but will play in this year's cash-rich league.

In the players' auction held on February 18, Chennai bought the likes of Moeen Ali and K Gowtham. CSK has won the IPL thrice and is regarded as one of the most successful franchises in T20 history. CSK will start their season against runners-up Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil hoping for surplus U.S. COVID-19 vaccines, says minister

Brazil has good prospects of receiving surplus COVID-19 vaccines from the United States, but those surplus doses would only arise slowly given U.S. priorities, Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo said on Wednesday.In a congressional hearing on ...

Swarnim Vijay Mashaal received in Southern Naval Command

Swarnim Vijay Mashaal Victory flame received in traditional military custom by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, PVSM AVSM, NM, VSM, ADC, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval CommandSNC on 24 Mar 21 at War Memorial inside Naval Base, Koch...

Nepal-Bangladesh sign 4 pacts to promote ties

Nepal and Bangladesh have signed four agreements to enhance their ties in areas such as tourism, connectivity and cultural exchange, officials here said on Wednesday.They were signed on Tuesday on the last day of President Bidya Devi Bhanda...

ACB files charge sheet against police officer caught taking bribe in J-K's Poonch

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against a police officer who was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district last year. The charge sheet against Sub-Inspector Nasee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021