Ind vs Eng: We didn't capitalise on key periods in the first ODI, says Bairstow

England batsman Jonny Bairstow on Wednesday said that the side made huge mistakes in the first ODI against India which saw them losing key moments and the game too.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:11 IST
England batsman Jonny Bairstow (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

England batsman Jonny Bairstow on Wednesday said that the side made huge mistakes in the first ODI against India which saw them losing key moments and the game too. Bairstow might have played a 94-run knock, but the Indian bowlers came back strongly to hand hosts a 66-run victory in the first ODI of the three-match series against England on Tuesday here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

"I think our game plan has been very good for the last four years. It got us to where we are at with our ODI cricket. I don't think even yesterday, we did huge amount of wrong (things). There were just key periods we didn't capitalise on. We lost the key moments in the game," Bairstow said in the virtual press-conference. The right-handed batsman further admitted that this tour is a building block ahead of the T20 World Cup, to be played in October this year in India.

"This is another building block towards that (T20 World Cup). We spoke about building blocks about the 2019 World Cup, putting ourselves in different circumstances and coming out of that being better players. It will test us again. We gonna come up again. It is an opportunity for people to come in and play different roles and also implement the skills," he said. Commenting about his own form, Bairstow said: "I'm pretty happy, I was happy in the T20Is. First time since September, I batted in the top order. It also says where we are as a group. happy with how I'm playing, moving and striking the ball." India and England will now lock horns in the second ODI on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

