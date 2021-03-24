Cricket-India's Iyer to miss England ODIs, doubtful for IPL start, ICC says

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:20 IST
Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the remaining two one-day internationals against England after injuring his left shoulder in Tuesday's opener, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday. The game's governing body said the 26-year-old, who captains the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, is also likely to miss part of the IPL season.

"Shreyas Iyer is out of the remaining #INDvENG ODIs," the ICC tweeted. "The batsman was sidelined after he suffered a shoulder injury in the first match while fielding and is likely to miss part of the IPL as well." Iyer sustained the injury diving to stop a shot by England opener Jonny Bairstow. The Board of Control for Cricket in India tweeted that he had "subluxated his left shoulder." A subluxation is a partial dislocation.

The IPL will begin in Chennai on April 9 and will be played at six venues, initially without spectators. India's Rohit Sharma was also hit on the right elbow when batting in the first ODI in Pune and did not take the field later on.

The hosts won the game by 66 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

