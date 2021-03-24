Left Menu

Camouflage on jersey for appreciation of the armed forces: CSK CEO

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:21 IST
CSK's new-look jersey (Photo/ CSK). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni on Wednesday revealed the new-look jersey that features camouflage as a tribute to India's armed forces and three stars atop the much-loved franchise's logo. The Chennai-based franchise took to Twitter and shared a video of Dhoni in which he can be seen unboxing and revealing the new jersey of the side.

CSK have redesigned their jersey for the first time since the inaugural 2008 edition. The team's talismanic skipper, Dhoni, is an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army and also trained with the Parachute Regiment in 2019. "The camouflage on the shoulders is bordered with gold bands that signify the high standards set by the team both in terms of consistency and fair play - CSK won the IPL fair play award six times in 11 seasons. The three stars denote the three IPL titles won in 2010, 2011, and 2018. Super Kings qualified for the Playoffs in 10 seasons and made it to the final eight times," the franchise said in a release.

"It has been on our mind for some time now to find ways to raise awareness about the significant and selfless role of the armed forces. The camouflage is an appreciation of their service... they are the true heroes," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said. Earlier in the day, CSK all-rounder Suresh Raina arrived in Mumbai for the 2021 IPL. The all-rounder posted stories on his Instagram account that started with him getting inside the airport, landing in Mumbai, and then starting his quarantine period in the city.

A few members of the Delhi Capitals' squad, including pacers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, leg-spinner Amit Mishra and all-rounder Lalit Yadav assembled at the team hotel in Mumbai. The players arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday and they will now undergo quarantine until March 30. IPL 13 runners-up Delhi Capitals will kickstart their preparations for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league from March 30.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener. The Dhoni-led side had a dismal outing in last year's IPL. The side finished at the seventh position on the points table. Raina had missed the IPL 2020 season after pulling out of the tournament due to personal reasons but will play in this year's cash-rich league.

In the players' auction held on February 18, Chennai bought the likes of Moeen Ali and K Gowtham. CSK has won the IPL thrice and is regarded as one of the most successful franchises in T20 history. CSK will start their season against runners-up Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. (ANI)

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

