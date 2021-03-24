Shreyas out of England ODIs, to miss entire IPL too

Left Menu

India batsman Shreyas Iyer was on Wednesday ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against England as well as the entire IPL starting next month after dislocating his left shoulder in the opening game here.Sources in the BCCI told PTI that Iyer is set to undergo surgery on his left shoulder as he is currently in severe pain, which will rule him out of action for a minimum four months.He will have to go under the knife.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:49 IST
India batsman Shreyas Iyer was on Wednesday ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against England as well as the entire IPL starting next month after dislocating his left shoulder in the opening game here.

Sources in the BCCI told PTI that Iyer is set to undergo surgery on his left shoulder as he is currently in severe pain, which will rule him out of action for a minimum four months.

''He will have to go under the knife. So, it looks not just the first part of IPL but Iyer will miss the entire IPL. It might take a minimum four months before he can hit the nets again. He has been under severe pain,'' the BCCI source said.

Iyer is also unlikely to play for English county side Lancashire in their one-day tournament.

Lancashire had on Monday announced the signing of Iyer for the tournament starting on July 23.

The 26-year-old Iyer suffered the injury in the eighth over of the England innings when he dived on a drive hit by Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur.

He looked in tremendous pain as he left the field clutching his shoulder.

On Tuesday, the BCCI had stated, ''Shreyas Iyer subluxated (partially dislocated) his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans.'' He captains Delhi Capitals in the IPL, which begins on April 9.

The Mumbaikar had perished for just 6 while batting.

Shreyas had led Delhi Capitals to the final in the previous edition of the league.

It could take as much as six weeks to recover from shoulder dislocation and much longer in case a surgery is required.

In his absence, the DC captaincy could be handed to either Rishabh Pant, Australian Steve Smith or senior off-spinner R Ashwin.

