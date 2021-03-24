Sports News Roundup: Lightning stay hot with win over Stars; Depth in women's game no surprise for top players and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

U.S. soccer star Rapinoe renews call for gender pay equity in House testimony

U.S. women's national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe renewed her call for gender pay equity on Wednesday, appearing before a congressional panel and pledging to "carry this torch" alongside her teammates. Rapinoe told the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, the World Cup winners had exceeded the accomplishments of their male counterparts but received inadequate compensation and playing conditions, two years after she and her teammates filed a landmark gender discrimination lawsuit against U.S.

Soccer. NHL roundup: Lightning stay hot with win over Stars

Second-period goals by Steven Stamkos and Yanni Gourde led the Tampa Bay Lightning to a comeback 2-1 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy only needed to stop 16 shots for the Lightning to win their fifth straight game. The defending Stanley Cup champions are on a 14-2-1 run that has put them atop the league standings.

Tennis: Depth in women's game no surprise for top players

The WTA circuit has seen only one repeat winner in 13 tournaments this year and for Japan's Naomi Osaka, who is fast emerging as the next dominant force in women's tennis, the results underline the depth of talent on the Tour. Russian Daria Kasatkina, who bagged the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne last month, became the first two-time winner on the Tour this year on Sunday after the 23-year-old's triumph in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy final.

Referee banned by NHL for saying he wanted to call penalty

The National Hockey League (NHL) said on Wednesday referee Tim Peel has been banned from working games "now or in the future" after being caught on microphone saying he was looking to call a penalty against the Nashville Predators. The comments made by Peel during Tuesday's game between hosts Nashville and Detroit were delivered shortly after he called a tripping penalty on Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson early in the second period.

Cycling: Ineos's Ratcliffe backs Brailsford after Freeman hearing

Jim Ratcliffe, the co-owner of British cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, said general manager Dave Brailsford has his "full support" in the wake of former team doctor Richard Freeman's medical tribunal scandal. Freeman, who worked for the outfit previously known as Team Sky and British Cycling from 2009 to 2017, was found guilty by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service of ordering testosterone "knowing or believing" it to be for an athlete to improve performance.

NBA: Malone, Kerr pay homage to victims of Colorado mass shooting

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone broke down in tears as he paid tribute to the 10 victims of Colorado's latest mass shooting and dedicated Tuesday's game against Orlando Magic to the families dealing with the aftermath. Police on Tuesday publicly identified the suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who stormed a King Soopers outlet in Boulder armed with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle, a handgun and wearing a tactical vest and opened fire, killing 10 people - including a policeman.

NBA roundup: James Harden guides Nets past Blazers

James Harden scored 25 points and matched his career high of 17 assists to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 116-112 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Jeff Green scored 20 points and Joe Harris added 17 as the Nets won for the 16th time in the past 18 games. Nicolas Claxton recorded 16 points and nine rebounds and fellow reserve Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot added 11 points as Brooklyn prevailed in the opener of a three-game road trip.

New Zealand Olympians to get early access to COVID-19 vaccine

Athletes representing New Zealand at the Tokyo Olympics later this year will be able to apply to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they depart, the government said on Wednesday. Chris Hipkins, the minister responsible for New Zealand's response to the global health crisis, said people would be eligible to jump the queue for the vaccine on compassionate grounds or to compete in events of "national significance".The latter category would include Olympians, Paralympians and the national cricket team, who will be travelling to Britain to play India in the final of the ICC World Test Championship in June.

Egyptian Messi lookalike thrills soccer-loving orphans

They may not be meeting the real Lionel Messi, but Islam Battah's resemblance to the Barcelona footballer is so uncanny, that the children at an orphanage in the Egyptian city of Zagazig swarm around him in delight anyway. Seeing the excitement his presence causes at such events, the 27-year-old Egyptian painter is happy to pose as the Argentine, wearing a Barcelona shirt and joining in a game of football.

'Once in a lifetime': Torch bearers look forward to relay start

Masao Hashimoto has dreamed of holding an Olympic torch since 1964, the first time Tokyo hosted the Olympics, when he ran behind the torch bearers. Rena Arakawa wants to say thanks for help after the 2011 nuclear disaster forced her from her home. On Thursday, their dreams will come true.

