Left Menu

Durham sign Will Young for the early part of County Championship season

Durham Cricket on Wednesday announced the signing of New Zealand batsman Will Young for the beginning of the 2021 County Championship season.

ANI | Durham | Updated: 24-03-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 23:27 IST
Durham sign Will Young for the early part of County Championship season
New Zealand batsman Will Young (Photo/ Durham Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Durham Cricket on Wednesday announced the signing of New Zealand batsman Will Young for the beginning of the 2021 County Championship season. The right-hand batsman recently made his Blackcaps Test debut at home against West Indies where he scored 43 in his second match.

The 28-year-old is an established top-order batsman at the domestic level, where he has captained the Central Stags in New Zealand's first-class format, leading his side to success in both red and white-ball cricket. "Young, will arrive in the North East ahead of Durham's County Championship match against Essex at the Cloudfm County Ground on April 15, where he will be available for three games ahead of Cameron Bancroft's arrival in May," the county said in a statement.

"I'm happy to say I've signed with them and I'll be heading over at the conclusion of this season to join Durham up in the cold and play three first-class games for them, which will be an awesome opportunity to get over to England and be exposed to those conditions and face the new Duke ball. It will be a fun opportunity to meet a new bunch of guys and experience county cricket, which is something I've always wanted to do," Young said. A proven run-scorer in domestic first-class cricket Young has amassed over five thousand runs, with ten centuries and 29 half-centuries, with the highest score of 162.

Director of Cricket Marcus North said: "We're delighted to have secured the signing of Will Young for the early part of the season. In the absence of Cameron Bancroft, Will will add further strength to our batting line up, along with a wealth of experience. He is in a great place with his cricket having just broken into the Test and One Day sides with New Zealand. We look forward to welcoming Will to Durham in a few weeks' time." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Less than 10 pc railway stations have CCTV cameras: Railways in Parliament

The railways has installed closed circuit television CCTV cameras at 686 stations across the country, Union minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament on Wednesday, indicating that it has such coverage in less than 10 per cent of the 7,349 r...

No science to back blanket ban on trans women in sport: study

By Rachel Savage LONDON, March 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Each sport should decide for itself how to fairly regulate transgender women competing in womens sport, rather than follow the blanket bans proposed in dozens of U.S. states, sp...

Brazil set to pass 300,000 deaths as Bolsonaro pledges more COVID-19 coordination

Brazil is set to pass 300,000 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, as President Jair Bolsonaro faces growing pressure to take the snowballing outbreak more seriously, slow its spread and ramp up the countrys vaccination drive. Latin Americas bigge...

Amid setbacks, prosecutors abandon some claims in U.S. Capitol riot cases

Prosecutors made some serious claims after the deadly U.S. Capitol attack, saying they had evidence rioters planned to kill elected officials, suggesting a Virginia man at the building received directives to gas lawmakers, and accusing anot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021