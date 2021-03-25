Soccer-Yilmaz hat-trick leads Turkey to impressive win over Netherlands
Veteran captain Burak Yilmaz netted a hat-trick as Turkey saw off a late rally from the Netherlands to secure a 4-2 home victory on Wednesday at the start of their World Cup qualifying campaign. Yilmaz opened the scoring in the 14th minute of the Group G match with a deflected shot followed by a penalty 20 minutes later at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium to put the Turks 2-0 up at halftime.
The game looked to be effectively over when Hakan Calhanoglu added the third a few seconds into the second half but two goals in as many minutes gave the Dutch hope of a late comeback. Their momentum was ended , however, by a stunning free kick from Yilmaz that completed his hat-trick and secured the points for Turkey. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)
