Soccer-Lacklustre France held by Ukraine in opening World Cup qualifier

Soccer-Lacklustre France held by Ukraine in opening World Cup qualifierReuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 03:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 03:12 IST
France kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign in unconvincing fashion as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Ukraine on Wednesday.
Antoine Griezmann put the world champions in front in the first half with a brilliant strike, only for defender Presnel Kimpembe to hand the visitors a point with an own goal after the break. The result left Didier Deschamps's side and Ukraine level with Finland and Bosnia in Group D after they drew 2-2 in the other game.
Les Bleus next face Kazakhstan and Bosnia away, on Sunday and Wednesday.
