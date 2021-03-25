Left Menu

Motor racing-Rights groups call on F1 to probe Bahrain abuse allegations

The Gulf kingdom is hosting the season-opening race, Bahrain's biggest and most-watched sporting event of the year, on Sunday. Bahrain's 2011 race was called off due to civil unrest and the grand prix regularly draws criticism from rights campaigners who accuse the government of using the positive publicity to 'sportswash' the situation.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-03-2021 03:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 03:43 IST
Motor racing-Rights groups call on F1 to probe Bahrain abuse allegations

Sixty British parliamentarians joined campaigners on Wednesday in urging Formula One to commission an independent inquiry into the human rights impact of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Rights groups said in an open letter to chief executive Stefano Domenicali that they also wanted him to seek "redress for those victims of abuses directly linked to your activities in Bahrain."

Signatories included Human Rights Watch and the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD). The Gulf kingdom is hosting the season-opening race, Bahrain's biggest and most-watched sporting event of the year, on Sunday.

Bahrain's 2011 race was called off due to civil unrest and the grand prix regularly draws criticism from rights campaigners who accuse the government of using the positive publicity to 'sportswash' the situation. Seven times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton said last December, after Bahrain hosted two races, that he had been moved by a letter from the son of a man facing the death penalty.

The Briton assured activists he would not let human rights issues go unnoticed. A Formula One spokesman said it and the governing FIA believed the sport could be "a force for good" in bringing different cultures together.

"We have always been clear with all race promoters and Governments with which we deal worldwide that we take violence, abuse of human rights and repression very seriously," he added. "Our human rights policy is very clear and states that the Formula One companies are committed to respecting internationally recognised human rights in its operations globally.

"Where possible we monitor and audit activities in host countries that relate directly to the staging of an event and behind the scenes we have meaningful discussions with all hosts about our values and the standards that we expect." A Bahrain government spokesperson told the Guardian newspaper the kingdom had "put in place internationally recognised human rights safeguards."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities poised to seesaw as U.S. economic news pushes indexes lower

Asian markets will likely open mixed on Thursday after global equities dipped and U.S. investors considered which stock market sectors would most benefit from strengthening growth.Concerns about extended economic lockdowns in Europe and pot...

Seoul: North Korea fires 2 projectiles into sea

South Koreas military said North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern waters on Thursday as it revives its testing activity to expand its military capabilities and pressure on the Biden administration amid a stalemate i...

North Korea fires at least two suspected missiles into the sea

North Korea launched at least two projectiles suspected to be ballistic missiles on Thursday, officials in South Korea, Japan, and the United States said, the first such test reported since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January. N...

Number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in France keeps rising

The number of people with the COVID-19 disease in French intensive care units rose by 17 on Wednesday to 4,651, setting a high for 2021 so far, health ministry data showed.The health ministry also reported 65,373 new coronavirus infections,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021