Left Menu

Soccer-Lovric strikes as Slovenia stun Croatia

Croatia dominated the match but looked disjointed in midfield and up front, and were lucky not to fall further behind when Livakovic kept out an Andraz Sporar effort after Ivan Perisic almost scored an own goal. At the other end, Slovenia keeper Jan Oblak had a largely quiet evening, easily smothering tame efforts from Domagoj Vida and Mislav Orsic.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 03:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 03:46 IST
Soccer-Lovric strikes as Slovenia stun Croatia

Slovenia celebrated a 1-0 home win over more heralded neighbours Croatia in their opening 2022 World Cup Group H qualifier on Wednesday after Sandi Lovric struck in the 15th minute to sink the 2018 tournament runners-up.

Midfielder Lovric beat Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic with a heavily deflected shot from 15 metres five minutes after Croatia forward Nikola Vlasic had hit the post at the other end when he was through on goal. Croatia dominated the match but looked disjointed in midfield and up front, and were lucky not to fall further behind when Livakovic kept out an Andraz Sporar effort after Ivan Perisic almost scored an own goal.

At the other end, Slovenia keeper Jan Oblak had a largely quiet evening, easily smothering tame efforts from Domagoj Vida and Mislav Orsic. The home team's substitute Blaz Kramer missed an 89th-minute sitter that would have made it 2-0 before Slovenia hung on comfortably in stoppage time.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic conceded his side had played well below par and stressed they were now under pressure. "Congratulations to Slovenia, while we put in a poor performance and deserved nothing more from this game," Dalic told Croatia's Nova television.

"Slovenia looked more aggressive and motivated as we could only create a handful of half-chances which came to nothing. There is no more room for error but our heads won't drop, we'll move on and we have to improve." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis and Clare Fallon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities poised to seesaw as U.S. economic news pushes indexes lower

Asian markets will likely open mixed on Thursday after global equities dipped and U.S. investors considered which stock market sectors would most benefit from strengthening growth.Concerns about extended economic lockdowns in Europe and pot...

Seoul: North Korea fires 2 projectiles into sea

South Koreas military said North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern waters on Thursday as it revives its testing activity to expand its military capabilities and pressure on the Biden administration amid a stalemate i...

North Korea fires at least two suspected missiles into the sea

North Korea launched at least two projectiles suspected to be ballistic missiles on Thursday, officials in South Korea, Japan, and the United States said, the first such test reported since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January. N...

Number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in France keeps rising

The number of people with the COVID-19 disease in French intensive care units rose by 17 on Wednesday to 4,651, setting a high for 2021 so far, health ministry data showed.The health ministry also reported 65,373 new coronavirus infections,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021