Left Menu

Soccer-Loss to Turkey is terrible blow for Dutch, says coach De Boer

The Netherlands suffered a terrible blow in losing to Turkey at the start of their World Cup qualifying campaign on Wednesday, coach Frank de Boer said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 03:49 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 03:49 IST
Soccer-Loss to Turkey is terrible blow for Dutch, says coach De Boer

The Netherlands suffered a terrible blow in losing to Turkey at the start of their World Cup qualifying campaign on Wednesday, coach Frank de Boer said. A hat-trick from veteran striker Burak Yilmaz helped the home team to a 4-2 win in Istanbul after the Dutch had threatened a comeback as they fought back to 3-2 from 3-0 down.

"This is a very bad result and a blow, but it was only the first of the 10 qualifiers that we will play so we now have to make sure we don't drop anymore points. They were a good opponent, but certainly not one that we had to lose to," De Boer told Dutch television after the Group G match. "We knew that they are on the lookout for counter-attacks and their first goal was a textbook example of that. We needed to foul so that they could not make the transition but that did not happen."

De Boer also bemoaned the pace of the Dutch play. “It seemed like we were not that aggressive or alert, but we certainly had good opportunities ourselves," he said.

"We have to keep up the positivity, however, because things can change fast in football. We have to turn on the switch and with the experience of the boys I’m sure they will do just that. "We think this is terrible, but I’m not standing here with tears in my eyes. We must do much better," he added.

The Netherlands continue their campaign at home to Latvia on Saturday and Gibraltar away on Tuesday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities poised to seesaw as U.S. economic news pushes indexes lower

Asian markets will likely open mixed on Thursday after global equities dipped and U.S. investors considered which stock market sectors would most benefit from strengthening growth.Concerns about extended economic lockdowns in Europe and pot...

Seoul: North Korea fires 2 projectiles into sea

South Koreas military said North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern waters on Thursday as it revives its testing activity to expand its military capabilities and pressure on the Biden administration amid a stalemate i...

North Korea fires at least two suspected missiles into the sea

North Korea launched at least two projectiles suspected to be ballistic missiles on Thursday, officials in South Korea, Japan, and the United States said, the first such test reported since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January. N...

Number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in France keeps rising

The number of people with the COVID-19 disease in French intensive care units rose by 17 on Wednesday to 4,651, setting a high for 2021 so far, health ministry data showed.The health ministry also reported 65,373 new coronavirus infections,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021