Left Menu

Soccer-Shevchenko praises Ukraine players for tactical discipline

Ukraine's goal was scored by France's Presnel Kimpembe, who deflected a shot into his own net, although they had a couple of opportunities from counter-attacks. "We had those chances but made technical mistakes," said Shevchenko.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-03-2021 04:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 04:11 IST
Soccer-Shevchenko praises Ukraine players for tactical discipline

Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko praised his team for their tactical discipline in their opening World Cup qualifier as they claimed a gritty point with a 1-1 draw against world champions France on Wednesday. Ukraine played with a compact shape and were rarely in danger, conceding only one goal in the 19th minute when Antoine Griezmann unleashed a superb strike from the edge of the box into the top corner.

"In the first 30 minutes we had problems but we corrected them," Shevchenko told a news conference, explaining Ukraine had little time to prepare for the Stade de France game. "It is very difficult to implement a new system with only one training, we worked a lot with the video analysts," he said.

"We made this choice to cover the space behind, because if we had let talented players in one-against-one situations we would have had problems. We need compact lines." Ukraine allowed no space for France striker Kylian Mbappe, who was substituted in the second half after failing to create a chance.

"I want to congratulate my players for their efforts, they stood by the plan," Shevchenko said. Ukraine's goal was scored by France's Presnel Kimpembe, who deflected a shot into his own net, although they had a couple of opportunities from counter-attacks.

"We had those chances but made technical mistakes," said Shevchenko. "Sometimes after covering a lot of distance, like my players did, you're not fresh enough to make the good decisions.

"So there were a couple of technical mistakes, some wrong decisions. We could have done better but I understand where the mistakes come from and maybe it was not the moment for us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities poised to seesaw as U.S. economic news pushes indexes lower

Asian markets will likely open mixed on Thursday after global equities dipped and U.S. investors considered which stock market sectors would most benefit from strengthening growth.Concerns about extended economic lockdowns in Europe and pot...

Seoul: North Korea fires 2 projectiles into sea

South Koreas military said North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern waters on Thursday as it revives its testing activity to expand its military capabilities and pressure on the Biden administration amid a stalemate i...

North Korea fires at least two suspected missiles into the sea

North Korea launched at least two projectiles suspected to be ballistic missiles on Thursday, officials in South Korea, Japan, and the United States said, the first such test reported since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January. N...

Number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in France keeps rising

The number of people with the COVID-19 disease in French intensive care units rose by 17 on Wednesday to 4,651, setting a high for 2021 so far, health ministry data showed.The health ministry also reported 65,373 new coronavirus infections,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021