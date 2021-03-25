Left Menu

Rugby-Scotland must replicate Twickenham display to beat France - coach

Scotland need to replicate the performance that saw them upset England at the start of the Six Nations if they are to finish this year’s competition with victory in France, coach Gregor Townsend said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 04:18 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 04:18 IST
Rugby-Scotland must replicate Twickenham display to beat France - coach

Scotland need to replicate the performance that saw them upset England at the start of the Six Nations if they are to finish this year’s competition with victory in France, coach Gregor Townsend said on Wednesday. The teams play their re-arranged game at the Stade de France on Friday with the hosts needing to beat Scotland by 21 points to secure a bonus point and pip Wales to the title. Scotland must win by more than eight points to finish second and by more than five to come third.

"If we’re able to replicate our performance from Twickenham, we’ll certainly be in with a shout of winning the game. That was the best I’ve seen us play," said Townsend of the 11-6 win over England last month. "How we matched England up front will be very relevant to our chances of success against the French pack.

"France could go out and open up their game. They have played some really good attacking rugby – but it’s based on a long kicking game and solid defence. "We’ve shown that we can play very well away from home. We’ve played France a couple of times in the past 12 months and they’ve both been close games.

"I would hope they would know we’ll be a tough opponent for them," he told a news conference. Townsend has restored flyhalf Finn Russell, who plays his club rugby in France, to the team, after a concussion injury, to lead the side’s attack.

"It’s an important game for Finn. I’m sure this is the game he looks forward to more than any other," added Townsend. "I’m sure he’s just itching to get back out there and lead this team. There will be opportunities that present themselves. As long as we’re connected around him, we should be able to take them." (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities poised to seesaw as U.S. economic news pushes indexes lower

Asian markets will likely open mixed on Thursday after global equities dipped and U.S. investors considered which stock market sectors would most benefit from strengthening growth.Concerns about extended economic lockdowns in Europe and pot...

Seoul: North Korea fires 2 projectiles into sea

South Koreas military said North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern waters on Thursday as it revives its testing activity to expand its military capabilities and pressure on the Biden administration amid a stalemate i...

North Korea fires at least two suspected missiles into the sea

North Korea launched at least two projectiles suspected to be ballistic missiles on Thursday, officials in South Korea, Japan, and the United States said, the first such test reported since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January. N...

Number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in France keeps rising

The number of people with the COVID-19 disease in French intensive care units rose by 17 on Wednesday to 4,651, setting a high for 2021 so far, health ministry data showed.The health ministry also reported 65,373 new coronavirus infections,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021