Referee banned by NHL for saying he wanted to call penalty The National Hockey League (NHL) said on Wednesday referee Tim Peel has been banned from working games "now or in the future" after being caught on microphone saying he was looking to call a penalty against the Nashville Predators.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 05:21 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 05:21 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Two-time Olympic snowboarder Julie Pomagalski dies in avalanche

Two-time Olympic snowboarder Julie Pomagalski of France died in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps. She was 40. The French Ski Federation announced Pomagalski's death on Wednesday. The organization said she died Tuesday. 'We have filled stadiums': U.S. soccer star Rapinoe renews call for gender pay equity

U.S. women's national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe renewed her call for gender pay equity on Wednesday, appearing before a congressional panel and pledging to "carry this torch" alongside her teammates. Rapinoe said the World Cup winners received inadequate compensation for exceeding the accomplishments of their male counterparts. Two years earlier, she and her teammates filed a landmark gender discrimination lawsuit against U.S. Soccer. Trying to halt March badness, Flyers face improving Rangers

The slumping Philadelphia Flyers will hope to avoid a fourth consecutive loss when they host the New York Rangers on Thursday. Despite a late flurry, the Flyers fell 4-3 to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Reports: Bucs keep Ndamukong Suh, extend LT Donovan Smith

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reload for a run at a repeat championship, they're keeping a couple of critical 300-pounders in the fold. Offensive tackle Donovan Smith agreed on a two-year, $31.8 million contract extension through 2023 that now includes $30 million guaranteed over the next two seasons, per multiple reports. Smith was in the final year of his contract and could have become a free agent in March 2022. Referee banned by NHL for saying he wanted to call penalty

The National Hockey League (NHL) said on Wednesday referee Tim Peel has been banned from working games "now or in the future" after being caught on microphone saying he was looking to call a penalty against the Nashville Predators. The comments made by Peel during Tuesday's game between hosts Nashville and Detroit were delivered shortly after he called a tripping penalty on Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson early in the second period. NBA: Malone, Kerr pay homage to victims of Colorado mass shooting

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone broke down in tears as he paid tribute to the 10 victims of Colorado's latest mass shooting and dedicated Tuesday's game against Orlando Magic to the families dealing with the aftermath. Police on Tuesday publicly identified the suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who stormed a King Soopers outlet in Boulder armed with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle, a handgun and wearing a tactical vest and opened fire, killing 10 people - including a policeman. White Sox DH Andrew Vaughn could jump from Class A to MLB

Andrew Vaughn was ticketed for Double A when the Chicago White Sox arrived at spring training last month. The 22-year-old first baseman forced a change of plans and appears to be getting close to a lock for Chicago's Opening Day roster. Tokyo Olympics torch relay to start in Fukushima's shadow

The Olympic torch relay will start in Fukushima on Thursday, kicking off a four-month countdown to the summer Games in Tokyo, delayed from 2020 and the first ever organised during a global pandemic. Some 10,000 runners will take the torch across Japan's 47 prefectures, including far-flung islands, starting from the site of the 2011 quake and tsunami that killed about 20,000 people, highlighting the government's "Reconstruction Olympics" theme. Egyptian Messi lookalike thrills soccer-loving orphans

They may not be meeting the real Lionel Messi, but Islam Battah's resemblance to the Barcelona footballer is so uncanny, that the children at an orphanage in the Egyptian city of Zagazig swarm around him in delight anyway. Seeing the excitement his presence causes at such events, the 27-year-old Egyptian painter is happy to pose as the Argentine, wearing a Barcelona shirt and joining in a game of football. 'Once in a lifetime': Torch bearers look forward to relay start

Masao Hashimoto has dreamed of holding an Olympic torch since 1964, the first time Tokyo hosted the Olympics, when he ran behind the torch bearers. Rena Arakawa wants to say thanks for help after the 2011 nuclear disaster forced her from her home. On Thursday, their dreams will come true.

