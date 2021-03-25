Left Menu

Soccer-Embattled Melbourne Victory coach in no mood to quit

The defeat in Wollongong left the club rooted to the bottom of the A-League table with two wins and a draw from 12 matches but the Scot said he would not be quitting. "Look, it's not the type of person I am," the former Victory midfielder, who was appointed coach on a permanent basis last August, told Fox Sports TV.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 25-03-2021 06:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 06:45 IST
Soccer-Embattled Melbourne Victory coach in no mood to quit

Melbourne Victory coach Grant Brebner said he would not resign despite the four-times A-League champions slumping to a seventh defeat in eight matches with a 4-1 loss to Wellington Phoenix on Wednesday. The defeat in Wollongong left the club rooted to the bottom of the A-League table with two wins and a draw from 12 matches but the Scot said he would not be quitting.

"Look, it's not the type of person I am," the former Victory midfielder, who was appointed coach on a permanent basis last August, told Fox Sports TV. "I totally understand the position we're in. I understand the expectations of this football club to win games and win trophies.

"But I do believe we can get ourselves out of this. I do believe the players that will come back into this team will make us better. "In the here and now, it's tough, but ... I'm still giving this job 100%. If I look in the players eyes and see they're not there, then that's a telling story. But at the moment they're still desperate to perform."

Local media reports on Thursday said the Victory board had already been in touch with former Socceroo Tony Popovic, who led Western Sydney Wanderers to the Asian Champions League title and three domestic championship finals. Brebner bemoaned individual errors in the loss to Phoenix and said he would address the matter before Saturday's match against league leaders Central Coast Mariners in Gosford.

"I think I can hurt them when they're down, but there's a truth to that," he said in his post-match news conference. "It's not a case of just sticking the knife in and twisting it. They're professional footballers and we have to talk about the uncomfortableness of certain instances in that game and the individual mistakes ..."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76% effective in new analysis of U.S. trial

AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine was 76 effective at preventing symptomatic illness in a new analysis of its major U.S. trial - a tad lower than the level announced earlier this week in a report that was criticised for using outdated i...

Nike sees social media storm in China over Xinjiang statement

Anger with Nike Inc erupted on Chinese social media late on Wednesday after Chinas netizens spotted a statement from the sporting goods giant saying it was concerned about reports of forced labour in Xinjiang and that it does not use cotton...

Trial hearing postponed as Samsung heir Lee has fever after surgery - media

A court hearing in a trial involving Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee has been postponed to April 22, court records showed, with South Korean newspapers saying he still has a fever after receiving emergency surgery last week. Le...

N.Korea missile test casts shadow over Biden administration, Japan Olympics

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, Japans prime minister said, fuelling tensions ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and ramping up pressure on the new Biden administration in Washington.U.N. Security C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021