Rugby-Blues prop Tuungafasi cleared to play after hearing

"The Judicial Committee found that it was not satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that the red card threshold had been met," a SANZAAR statement said. "Nor was the Committee satisfied that the match referee was wrong in his issuing a yellow card." The Blues, who lost 43-27 to the Crusaders, face the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 07:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 07:22 IST
Rugby-Blues prop Tuungafasi cleared to play after hearing

Auckland Blues prop Ofa Tuungafasi has been cleared to play in Super Rugby Aotearoa this weekend after being cleared of a red card offence in last week's match against Canterbury Crusaders. Tuungafasi was shown a yellow card for a dangerous clear-out on Crusaders skipper Scott Barrett late in Sunday's match at Eden Park.

The citing commissioner thought the shoulder charge worthy of a red card but a SANZAAR Judicial Committee disagreed after a hearing. "The Judicial Committee found that it was not satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that the red card threshold had been met," a SANZAAR statement said.

