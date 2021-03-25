Left Menu

Angry about tennis politics, Pospisil stages tirade in Miami

Serving while facing a set point, he was penalized for verbal abuse to lose the set.A former top-25 player, Pospisil is now ranked 67th.In womens play, American Sloane Stephens earned her first victory of the year by rallying past qualifier Oceane Dodin of 6-7 6, 6-4, 6-2.Stephens, who won the tournament in 2018, had been 0-4 previously this year and hadnt won a match since the French Open in September.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 25-03-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 09:33 IST
Angry about tennis politics, Pospisil stages tirade in Miami

Angry about tennis politics, Vasek Pospisil of Canada staged a tantrum and was docked a point to lose the first set Wednesday in the opening round at the Miami Open.

Pospisil, who has been trying to set up a new group to represent men’s professional players, regained his composure but lost to qualifier Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

During a changeover after his first-set meltdown, Pospisil used a profanity to describe ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi, and complained about a meeting they both attended Tuesday.

Pospisil told the chair umpire Gaudenzi was ''screaming at me in a player meeting for trying to unite the players — for an an hour and a half. ... If you want to default me, I'll gladly sue this whole organization.'' Pospisil and No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic have been trying to set up the new group. Tennis players never have had a union, unlike athletes in North American team sports.

The ATP didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Pospisil's tirade.

Pospisil angrily launched a ball out of the court and smashed two rackets in the first set. Serving while facing a set point, he was penalized for verbal abuse to lose the set.

A former top-25 player, Pospisil is now ranked 67th.

In women's play, American Sloane Stephens earned her first victory of the year by rallying past qualifier Oceane Dodin of 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-2.

Stephens, who won the tournament in 2018, had been 0-4 previously this year and hadn't won a match since the French Open in September. Against Dodin, Stephens fell behind after she failed to convert two sets in the opening set, but she pulled away in the final set.

Stephens, ranked 49th, is among six former champions in the women's draw.

Wild-card Ana Konjuh of Croatia won her first main-draw match in a WTA event since 2018 when she beat Katerina Siniakova 7-6 (3), 7-5. Konjuh’s career has been slowed by four elbow surgeries.

Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain overcame two match points and a 5-1 deficit in the final set to overtake Bernarda Pera 6-2, 2-6, 7-5. American Danielle Collins swept Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 6-3, and Jelena Ostapenko defeated Xiyu Wang 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1.

On the first day of men's play, Alexei Popyrin built on his recent momentum by beating Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 7-6 (4). Popyrin, a 21-year-old Australian who won his first ATP Tour title late last month in Singapore, will next play big-serving American Reilly Opelka, who is seeded 30th.

Lopez, 39, was the oldest player in the men's draw.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France, runner-up at the recent Open 13 in Marseille, France, beat Pedro Sousa 6-1, 6-3. Herbert will next face No. 11-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's daily COVID-19 infections rise to five-month high

India added 53,476 COVID-19 infections overnight, the highest daily rise since Oct. 23, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.India has 11.8 million COVID-19 cases, the third-highest amount behind the United States and Brazil.The coun...

Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' category

The air quality of the national capital improved to the moderate category with the Air Quality Index AQI being recorded at 156 on Thursday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board CPCB data. Several areas of Delhi such as A...

Once Maoist den, Purulia looks towards development in coming polls

The people of Purulia are desperately seeking development and industrialisation of this economically backward district to unshackle themselves from poverty and decades of neglect as another election knocks on their doors and political parti...

J-K Security Committee discusses cyber crimes, currency mgmt

Principal Secretary Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir, Shaleen Kabra on Wednesday chaired the 30th Union Territory Level Security Committee UTLSC meeting, to discuss the need to detect fake currency notes and to create awareness among th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021