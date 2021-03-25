Left Menu

Orleans Masters: Nehwal, Srikanth make winning starts, Parupalli bows out

Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidmabi Srikanth got off to a winning start at the ongoing Orleans Masters here on Wednesday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 25-03-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 09:40 IST
Orleans Masters: Nehwal, Srikanth make winning starts, Parupalli bows out
Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth got off to a winning start at the ongoing Orleans Masters here on Wednesday. Nehwal completely dominated Ireland's Rachael Darragh to secure a commanding 21-9, 21-5 win. Srikanth, on the other hand, defeated compatriot Ajay Jayaram 21-15, 21-10 to progress to the third round.

Indian mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy also made a winning start, defeating Austria's Dominik Stipsits and Serena Au Yeong 21-7 21-18. However, Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the tournament after losing to France's Toma Junior Popov 7-21, 17-21. Also, Kiran George defeated HS Prannoy 13-21, 21-16, 23-21.

In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy cruised into the next round after registering a 21-9, 17-21, 21-19 win over Amalie Magelund and Freja Ravn. Later today, Nehwal will compete against France's Marie Batomene while Srikanth will take on Cheam June Wei. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's daily COVID-19 infections rise to five-month high

India added 53,476 COVID-19 infections overnight, the highest daily rise since Oct. 23, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.India has 11.8 million COVID-19 cases, the third-highest amount behind the United States and Brazil.The coun...

Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' category

The air quality of the national capital improved to the moderate category with the Air Quality Index AQI being recorded at 156 on Thursday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board CPCB data. Several areas of Delhi such as A...

Once Maoist den, Purulia looks towards development in coming polls

The people of Purulia are desperately seeking development and industrialisation of this economically backward district to unshackle themselves from poverty and decades of neglect as another election knocks on their doors and political parti...

J-K Security Committee discusses cyber crimes, currency mgmt

Principal Secretary Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir, Shaleen Kabra on Wednesday chaired the 30th Union Territory Level Security Committee UTLSC meeting, to discuss the need to detect fake currency notes and to create awareness among th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021