Sports News Roundup: With 2021 season close, MLS releases full schedule; Rory McIlroy sends tee shot into the pool, loses at WGC Match Play, and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rory McIlroy sends tee shot into pool, loses at WGC Match Play

Rory McIlroy found himself quickly taking on water Wednesday morning at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event in Austin, Texas. The four-time major champion's tee shot on the fifth hole sailed wide left at Austin Country Club, bounded off the cart path and bounced over a fence before resting in a nearby swimming pool. He eventually went 3 down after five holes and dropped a 6-and-5 decision to England's Ian Poulter.

'We have filled stadiums': U.S. soccer star Rapinoe renews call for gender pay equity

U.S. women's national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe renewed her call for gender pay equity on Wednesday, appearing before a congressional panel and pledging to "carry this torch" alongside her teammates. Rapinoe said the World Cup winners received inadequate compensation for exceeding the accomplishments of their male counterparts. Two years earlier, she and her teammates filed a landmark gender discrimination lawsuit against U.S. Soccer.

With 2021 season close, MLS releases full schedule

With just over three weeks remaining until the start of the 2021 season, Major League Soccer finally released a 34-game schedule for each team, including the first-ever order of opponents for expansion Austin FC. The schedule breaks down to 17 home and road games for each team with 14 teams in the Eastern Conference and 13 in the Western Conference. The odd number of Western Conference teams created an unbalanced schedule.

Spring training roundup: Bo Bichette blasts 2 HRs as Jays blank Yanks

Bo Bichette blasted his first two home runs of spring training and five pitchers scattered six hits as the Toronto Blue Jays blanked the New York Yankees 5-0 Wednesday in Tampa, Fla. Bichette hit solo shots in the first and fifth innings for Toronto's first and final runs on a 3-for-3 afternoon.

Olympics torch relay starts in Fukushima as North Korea launches missiles

The Olympic torch relay set off from Fukushima on Thursday, beginning a four-month countdown to the summer Games in Tokyo, delayed from 2020 and the first-ever organized during a global pandemic. Casting a pall over the celebrations, North Korea launched at least two projectiles, suspected to be ballistic missiles, hours before the relay began, the first such test reported since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

Three-goal third period gets Senators past Flames

Josh Norris, Chris Tierney, and Nikita Zaitsev scored third-period goals as the host Ottawa Senators earned a 3-1 comeback victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves for the Senators. Gustavsson, who is fourth on Ottawa's depth chart, has two career NHL starts and has won both of them.

Referee banned by NHL for saying he wanted to call penalty

The National Hockey League (NHL) said on Wednesday referee Tim Peel has been banned from working games "now or in the future" after being caught on the microphone saying he was looking to call a penalty against the Nashville Predators. The comments made by Peel during Tuesday's game between hosts Nashville and Detroit were delivered shortly after he called a tripping penalty on Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson early in the second period.

Wild stay hot at home, defeat Ducks

Jared Spurgeon scored two goals to lead the Minnesota Wild to their 10th consecutive home victory 3-2 against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday evening in St. Paul, Minn. Nico Sturm also scored, Ryan Suter had two assists and Cam Talbot made 28 saves for the Wild, who broke a franchise record for consecutive home wins when they beat the Ducks 2-1 on Monday.

Pospisil 'sorry' for expletive-laden rant at ATP boss in Miami

Canadian Vasek Pospisil apologized for his on-court conduct and a profanity-laced rant aimed at ATP Tour chief Andrea Gaudenzi during his first-round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald at the Miami Open on Wednesday. The tantrum, which included angrily hitting a ball out of the court and shouting at the chair umpire, began when the world number 67 smashed his racket on the court late in the first set of his 6-3 4-6 6-3 defeat.

Watch and wear: NFL, Amazon reportedly to expand partnership

With a streaming rights package between the NFL and Amazon Prime completed, an expanded merchandise agreement between the league and Amazon's retail business could be on the way, Sportico reported Wednesday. Word of a potential expanded merchandise agreement between the two entities comes one week after Sportico reported that the NFL and Amazon Prime reached an 11-year, $105 billion deal to air Thursday night games.

