Left Menu

IPL 2021: Spoke about Virat opening the batting before mini-auction, says Hesson

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli might only have confirmed last week that he would open the batting in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), but team director Mike Hesson has said that the idea of Kohli playing as an opener was discussed before the mini-auction only.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-03-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 12:12 IST
IPL 2021: Spoke about Virat opening the batting before mini-auction, says Hesson
RCB skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli might only have confirmed last week that he would open the batting in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), but team director Mike Hesson has said that the idea of Kohli playing as an opener was discussed before the mini-auction only. RCB is set to play the IPL 2021 opener against Mumbai Indians on April 9 in Chennai.

"Certainly we talked about Virat opening the batting before the auction, because that came in our auction planning and how we wanted to structure our lineup. Certainly, no surprise there, delighted that he got an opportunity to open for India the other day and showed everbody what he is capable of. We certainly know that, but it is just another reminder for everybody," said Hesson in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB. "Looking forward to Virat opening the batting with Devdutt Padikkal, left-right combination, obviously different types of players. We know Virat's record after he gets through the powerplay, he is phenomenal," he added.

Kohli had opened the batting for India in the fifth and final T20I against England last week. In that match, he went on to play an unbeaten knock of 80 runs as the hosts triumphed over England in the five-match series. After winning the fifth T20I, Virat had confirmed that he would be opening the batting for RCB in this year's IPL. After the match, Kohli had said: "I am going to open in the IPL to keep all options open. I have batted at three, four and now I need to understand my role as an opener which I have done successfully in the past in T20 cricket so that I provide an option to open up a slot for someone like Surya, if he can continue to bat like that, I should be open to playing any kind of role that the team requires me to. We will have a conversation about this when we get closer to the T20 World Cup. It would be interesting to see how I go about my job as an opener in the IPL."

The final of the 14th edition of the tournament will be played on May 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. One of the highlights of this edition of the IPL will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Miley Cyrus celebrates 'Hannah Montana' anniversary with heartfelt note

Grab a box of tissues as singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus is celebrating the 15th anniversary of her iconic show Hannah Montana and in honour of the special day, she posted a handwritten letter to her character on social media. On Wednesday, t...

Bhullar, Sharma make cut in Kenya Savannah

Indian duo of Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma landed an eagle and a birdie respectively on their closing holes to make the midway cut at the Kenya Savannah Classic golf tournament here.SSP Chawrasia, despite getting six birdies on h...

Microsoft Power Automate Desktop now available to Windows 10 users in India

Microsoft India on Thursday announced the general availability of the Power Automate Desktop solution for Windows 10 users at no additional cost.Power Automate Desktop is a user-friendly, low-code, Robotic Process Automate RPA application t...

Adtech startup Infomo announces a strategic alliance with KneoMedia Limited

Digital display marketing innovator, Infomo Global Pte Ltd Infomo, today announced a strategic and revenue sharing alliance in India with Australian and US-listed company and online education publisher, KneoMedia Limited KNM. The strategic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021