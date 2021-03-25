Left Menu

Soccer-Bayern's Davies calls for support for refugees

"Refugees need our support to survive, but also access to education and sports, so they can fulfil their potential and truly thrive." Davies said he was thankful his parents had fled from Liberia during the civil war and that he wanted his story to inspire refugees.

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies said he hopes to boost support for refugees around the world after becoming the first footballer to be appointed a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency. Davies was born to Liberian parents in a refugee camp in Ghana, where he spent five years before moving to Canada.

The 20-year-old joined Bayern in 2018 and played a key role in the side that won the Champions League and Bundesliga titles last season. "My own experiences make me want to speak up for refugees, to share their stories and to help make a difference," Davies said in a statement on the Bayern website.

"I want people to know about the importance of helping refugees, wherever they are, in camps or cities, in neighbouring countries or countries of resettlement such as Canada. "Refugees need our support to survive, but also access to education and sports, so they can fulfil their potential and truly thrive."

Davies said he was thankful his parents had fled from Liberia during the civil war and that he wanted his story to inspire refugees. "In that situation there are only two opportunities, either be part of the war or get out," Davies was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"My parents had no intention of carrying guns and shooting guns. I am happy they chose to get out. "I will never forget where I came from and I want my story to give hope and excitement for other refugees to say, if he can do it, I can do it too."

