Ishan, Suryakumar deserve to be part of India's T20 World Cup squad: Laxman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 13:02 IST
Newcomers Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have capitalised on the opportunities to deserve a place in India's T20 World Cup squad later this year, said former India batsman VVS Laxman.

The 22-year-old Ishan and Suryakumar, 30, made dream starts to their international careers with the former smashing a 32-ball 56 on debut and the latter scoring 57 off 31 balls and a 17-ball 32 in the fourth and fifth T20Is against England in the recently-concluding series.

''Well, it's a very tough question because what we have seen in this series is that lot of youngsters have capitalized on their opportunities,'' Laxman said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'. ''But the way Ishan Kishan played in his debut innings and then also the way Suryakumar Yadav played, I think both of them will definitely be in my squad of 15. ''It's a tough choice, but I think both of them deserve to play in the Indian squad come the World Cup.'' Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar said there is still a lot of time before the T20 World Cup and lot of players can make it to the squad with some good performances in the upcoming IPL.

''There is a lot of time remaining from now to the start of the World Cup. In between, there is an IPL tournament as well. So, taking into account on how the decisions have been made, I believe that there are still a lot of spots that are up for grabs,'' he said. ''Players who were being sidelined have still had a big season lined up between the World Cup selection. So, I would not like to count anybody out of the World Cup contention as yet.'' Asked whether Bhuvneshwar Kumar has already sealed his place in the ICC T20 World Cup squad, Bangar said: ''Without a doubt, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, if he is fit and is in form… because this team has displayed that it is obviously going to go on form.'' Returning to action after an injury lay-off, Bhuvneshwar picked up four wickets in the five T20Is, besides claiming two for 30 in the first ODI against England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

