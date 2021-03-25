Left Menu

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 25-03-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 13:05 IST
Bhullar, Sharma make cut in Kenya Savannah

Indian duo of Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma landed an eagle and a birdie respectively on their closing holes to make the midway cut at the Kenya Savannah Classic golf tournament here.

SSP Chawrasia, despite getting six birdies on his second nine, missed out at the halfway stage with rounds of 75-66.

Bhullar, sitting at the wrong side of the cut line at three-under, holed his second shot on par-4 ninth, his closing hole to leap to five-under and make the weekend.

Sharma, on the other hand, was sitting pretty at six-under for 29 holes but made things difficult for himself with a double bogey on par-5 12th and bogeys on 16th and 17th. That left him with a task of getting a birdie on 18th to stay on in the tournament and he did just that.

Bhullar, second at Qatar Masters and T-16 at Kenya Open, will have a chance to make up over the weekend as will Sharma, who is due for a good result.

In the second round, Bhullar had four birdies and an eagle against two bogeys, while Sharma had six birdies against a double and two bogeys.

Chawrasia, who had scored 75 in first round, started the second round on the 10th and was one-over to go to 5-over. With the cut line expected at three-under or four-under, he needed a blinder on the second nine. He did have a sensational stretch with six birdies, but that still saw him fall well short.

Daniel van Tonder eagled each of the three par fives at Karen Country Club as the South African moved into a one-stroke lead at the halfway point.

The 30-year-old, who won four of his seven Sunshine Tour titles in the 2020 season, had ten threes on his card on day two in Nairobi – three of them birdies and three of them eagles – as a seven under par 64 added to his opening 65 for a 13 under par total.

South Korean Kyongjun Moon created a flutter when he made a hole-in-one albatross on the par four seventh hole, holing out from 346 yards with his driver.

Justin Harding, the winner of last week's Magical Kenya Open, continued his remarkable form as he carded a 66 to drop back to a share of second place having shared the first round lead.

He was joined on 12 under par by Scot David Drysdale, who signed for second successive 65 as he hunts a maiden European Tour title.

