Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 14:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Rajya Sabha was on Thursday adjourned sine die ahead of the scheduled date of April 8.

Many members of the House had earlier urged the government to curtail the sittings of the Budget session after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had tested positive for COVID-19.

While giving a brief account of the performance of the House, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said the upper house functioned for a total of 104 hours as against the total scheduled time of 116 hours. ''Against a total of 33 sittings scheduled, from January 29 to April 8, we are concluding it after having 23 sittings,'' he said.

The Budget session provided the members of this House an opportunity to deliberate issues concerning economic growth and recovery especially in the post-COVID phase, he said.

In the second part of the Budget session, both the houses started working simultaneously with relaxed social distancing norms.

In the first part of the Budget session, Rajya Sabha met in the first half of the day while Lok Sabha functioned in the afternoon session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

