Soccer-Premier League not part of test events for fans return: Times

A few top flight clubs had offered to host test events next month but they would not be part of the government's plans, the Times said. The report also said the English Football League hoped the League Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on April 25 could be used as a test event.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 14:28 IST
Premier League clubs will not be involved in test events for the return of large crowds at stadiums next month as the government does not want to give some teams an unfair advantage heading into the closing stages of the campaign, the Times reported. The FA Cup final at Wembley and the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield are among a group of events being lined up by the government to test the safe return of large crowds.

Under the third stage of the government's "roadmap" for easing COVID-19 restrictions, the Premier League plans to welcome up to 10,000 fans for the final two rounds of matches this season in May, with each club to have one home game with supporters. A few top flight clubs had offered to host test events next month but they would not be part of the government's plans, the Times said.

The report also said the English Football League hoped the League Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on April 25 could be used as a test event. The final was due to be held on Feb. 28 but was pushed back in the hope that a later date would allow fans to attend.

