Bhullar, Sharma make cut in Kenya Savannah

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 25-03-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 14:37 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Indians Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma landed an eagle and a birdie respectively on the closing hole to make the midway cut at the Kenya Savannah Classic here However SSP Chawrasia, despite getting six birdies on the front nine of the course and his own second nine, missed out at the halfway stage with rounds of 75-66.

Bhullar sitting the wrong side of the cut-line at 3-under, holed his second shot on par-4 ninth, his closing hole to leap to 5-under and make the weekend cut.\ Sharma, sitting pretty at 6-under for 29 holes made things difficult for himself with a double bogey on par-5 12th and bogeys on 16th and 17th. That left him with the task of getting a birdie on the 18th to stay on in the tournament and he did.

Bhullar, second at Qatar Masters and tied 16th at Kenya Open, will have a chance to make up over the weekend as will Sharma, who is due for a good result.

In the second round, Bhullar had four birdies and an eagle against two bogeys, while Sharma had six birdies against a double and two bogeys.

Chawrasia, who was in trouble after a 75 in the first round, needed a blinder on the second nine. He did have a sensational stretch with six birdies, but that still saw him fall well short.

Daniel van Tonder eagled each of the three par fives at Karen Country Club as the South African moved into a one-stroke lead at the halfway point.

The 30-year-old, who won four of his seven Sunshine Tour titles in the 2020 season, had ten threes on his card on day two in Nairobi – three of them birdies and three of them eagles – as a seven-under-par 64 added to his opening 65 for a 13 under the pat total.

