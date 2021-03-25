Left Menu

All 22 Pakistan squad members tests negative, to leave for tour of SA and Zim on Friday

The squad will also fly to Bulawayo from Johannesburg by a chartered flight for the Zimbabwe leg and return home the same way.Pakistan will play three ICC Mens Cricket World Cup Super League matches from April 2 to 7 and four T20 Internationals from April 10 to 16.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 25-03-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 15:37 IST
All 22 Pakistan squad members tests negative, to leave for tour of SA and Zim on Friday

All the 22 members of the Pakistan squad and 13 officials tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday and they will leave the country for the twin tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe on Friday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had carried out COVID-19 tests four times on all the players and officials ahead of the tour. One player, Hasan Ali, had tested positive initially but he also later cleared three tests.

In order to avoid any COVID-19 related mishaps, the PCB has decided to fly the entire squad by a chartered flight to Johannesburg for the South Africa leg. The squad will also fly to Bulawayo from Johannesburg by a chartered flight for the Zimbabwe leg and return home the same way.

Pakistan will play three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches from April 2 to 7 and four T20 Internationals from April 10 to 16. After the South Africa leg, Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in Zimbabwe, before returning home on May 12. The itinerary of the Zimbabwe leg is, however, yet to be announced.

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said going to South Africa would be challenging given the way some series were affected and postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the African nation.

“But at same time as the biggest stakeholders, it is responsibility of players to carry on and fulfil a moral duty to the game,'' he said.

Misbah said the T20 International series in South Africa and Zimbabwe would be important keeping in mind the T20 World Cup in India later this year and efforts would be made to give chances to everyone.

“I think everyone knows about the nucleus of the T20 squad except for a few slots here and there which we will work out on the coming tours. Give our players more exposure and build up our back-up in all formats.” He said it's important for the team to win maximum number of matches before the T20 World Cup as it would help the team build momentum and confidence.

Talking about captain Babar Azam, he said, ''Babar as a captain is also developing and improving day by day. His biggest strength is he leads by example. He always performs himself and demands the same from other players.” PTI Corr PDS PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex tanks 740 pts amid F&O expiry; Nifty sinks below 14,400

Equity benchmark Sensex plunged 740 points on Thursday, dragged by losses in index majors Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank as monthly derivatives expired amid weak cues from global markets.The 30-share BSE index ended 740.19 point...

Philippines, Vietnam press China over vessels massing in South China Sea

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte expressed concern to Chinas ambassador about Chinese vessels massing in the South China Sea, his spokesman said, as Vietnam urged Beijing to respect its maritime sovereignty.International concern has gro...

Maintain status quo on water supply to Delhi: SC directs Punjab, Haryana govts & BBMB

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the governments of Punjab and Haryana and Bhakra-Beas Management Board BKMB to maintain status quo on the water supply to Delhi till Friday after the Delhi Jal Board claimed that water supply could be ...

Nirmala Sitharaman launches Central Scrutiny Centre and IEPFA's Mobile App

Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman here today virtually launched Central Scrutiny Centre CSC and Investor Education and Protection Fund Authoritys IEPFA Mobile App two tech-enabled initiatives by the Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021