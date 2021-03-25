Left Menu

Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021: Rijiju

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 15:51 IST
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the government has included Yogasana in Khelo India Youth Games 2021 in a bid to develop it as a competitive sport.

Rijiju said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha that the government has also given recognition to National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF) for promotion and development of Yogasana in the country.

''Yogasana sport for both male and female categories have been included in Khelo India Youth Games, 2021,'' he said.

''The Government recognition makes NYSF eligible for financial assistance for conduct of national championships in all the categories, viz. Senior, Junior and Sub-junior and participation in international sporting events.'' With the government recognising the sport, Rijiju said NYSF will be ''primarily responsible for promotion and development of Yogasana, to hold Annual Championships and ensure participation of Indian sportspersons and teams in international sports events of Yogasana.'' In December last year, the Sports Minister, alongwith Minister of AYUSH, had recognised Yogasana as a competitive sport during an event, enabling the ancient practice to avail government funding.

An International Yogasana Sports Federation was formed under the presidentship of yoga guru Baba Ramdev with HR Nagendra as secretary general in November 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

