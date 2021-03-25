Left Menu

Injured Iyer exits bio-secure bubble, says will be back soon stronger: Iyer

He has been taken for further scans. Iyer had led Delhi Capitals to the final in the previous edition of the IPL.In his absence, the DC captaincy could be handed to either Rishabh Pant, Australian Steve Smith or senior off-spinner R Ashwin.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-03-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:03 IST
Injured Iyer exits bio-secure bubble, says will be back soon stronger: Iyer

Injured India batsman Shreyas Iyer has left the bio-secure bubble here after he was ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against England as well as the entire IPL starting next month even as he vowed to come back even stronger.

Iyer dislocated his left shoulder while fielding during the first ODI against England on Tuesday and he is set to undergo surgery, which will rule him out of action for a minimum four months.

''Shreyas iyer has exited the bio-bubble,'' the BCCI said on Thursday ahead of the second ODI here.

Earlier in the day, Iyer vowed to come back from the injury even stronger.

''You know what they say, the greater the setback, the stronger the comeback. I shall be back soon,'' Iyer tweeted.

''I've been reading your messages and have been overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone.'' The 26-year-old Iyer is also unlikely to play for English county side Lancashire in their one-day tournament.

Lancashire had on Monday announced the signing of Iyer for the tournament starting on July 23.

Iyer suffered the injury in the eighth over of the England innings when he dived on a drive hit by Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur.

He looked in tremendous pain as he left the field clutching his shoulder.

On Tuesday, the BCCI had stated, ''Shreyas Iyer subluxated (partially dislocated) his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans.'' Iyer had led Delhi Capitals to the final in the previous edition of the IPL.

In his absence, the DC captaincy could be handed to either Rishabh Pant, Australian Steve Smith or senior off-spinner R Ashwin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 Sisonke vaccination roll-out programme extended to 54 sites

The COVID-19 Sisonke vaccination roll-out programme has been extended to 54 vaccine sites across the country, Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, announced on Thursday. Briefing the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet ...

Tourist numbers at Rann Utsav hit due to outbreak: Guj govt

Tourist footfalls in the renowned Rann Utsav in Gujarats Kutch region fell by over half in 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, the state Assembly was informed on Thursday.Tourism Minister Jawahar Chavda said, in a written reply to a questio...

Baltics extend travel ban to 118 more Belarus officials

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania imposed travel bans on 118 more Belarus officials on Thursday for their alleged role in the disputed 2020 presidential elections and the crackdown that followed. President Alexander Lukashenko said he won the A...

CRPF officer killed in militant attack in Lawaypora on outskirts of Srinagar: Police.

CRPF officer killed in militant attack in Lawaypora on outskirts of Srinagar Police....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021