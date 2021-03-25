Left Menu

Saina enters Orleans Masters quarters

65 Marie 18-21 21-15 21-10 in a 51-minute clash in the Super 100 event, which is part of BWFs revised Olympic qualification period.The fourth seeded Indian, who had pulled out of last weeks All England Championships due to a thigh injury, will face either Frances Yaelle Hoyaux or Malaysias Iris Wang next.Ira Sharma, ranked 162, also made it to the quarterfinals after beating Bulgarias world no.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 25-03-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:56 IST
Saina enters Orleans Masters quarters

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal advanced to the quarterfinals of the Orleans Masters badminton tournament after prevailing over France's Marie Batomene in the women's singles second round here on Thursday.

Running against time to make it to her fourth Olympics, Saina recovered from the opening game reversal to see off world no. 65 Marie 18-21 21-15 21-10 in a 51-minute clash in the Super 100 event, which is part of BWF's revised Olympic qualification period.

The fourth seeded Indian, who had pulled out of last week's All England Championships due to a thigh injury, will face either France's Yaelle Hoyaux or Malaysia's Iris Wang next.

Ira Sharma, ranked 162, also made it to the quarterfinals after beating Bulgaria's world no. 71 Mariya Mitsova 21-18 21-13 in 32 minutes. The 21-year-old Indian is likely to clash against Denmark's Line Christophersen next.

On Wednesday, Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, seeded eighth, scraped past the Denmark duo of Amalie Magelund and Freja Ravn 21-9 17-21 21-19 in women's doubles.

Seventh seeded men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila notched up a 21-14 21-16 win over English pair of Matthew Clare and Ethan Van Leeuwen.

Another Indian men's doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala beat Indonesian pair of Abiyyu Fauzan Majidand Habib Alfariz 21-10 21-17.

However, Mithun Manjunath went down fighting 21-23 21-9 22-24 to Germany's Kai Schaefer in a gruelling contest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chairman quits after English sex abuse inquiry faults club

The chairman of one of the clubs criticized in a review of widespread sexual abuse of young players in English soccer quit on Thursday.John Bowler was on the board at northwest club Crewe while Barry Bennell abused boys when working there a...

Cabinet committed to finding solution to funding of higher education

Cabinet remains committed to finding a sustainable and lasting solution to the funding of higher education to ensure that all academically deserving students are not financially excluded.Briefing the media on Thursday, following Cabinet mee...

COVID-19 Sisonke vaccination roll-out programme extended to 54 sites

The COVID-19 Sisonke vaccination roll-out programme has been extended to 54 vaccine sites across the country, Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, announced on Thursday. Briefing the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet ...

Tourist numbers at Rann Utsav hit due to outbreak: Guj govt

Tourist footfalls in the renowned Rann Utsav in Gujarats Kutch region fell by over half in 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, the state Assembly was informed on Thursday.Tourism Minister Jawahar Chavda said, in a written reply to a questio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021