Soccer-Eriksen describes 'hectic' days amid Denmark uncertainty

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen said the last week has been "hectic" amid the uncertainty over whether he would be allowed to join up with his international team mates for their World Cup qualifiers. "Before the weekend it was practically a no, then we started getting closer to the weekend and it became more and more a yes.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:10 IST
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen said the last week has been "hectic" amid the uncertainty over whether he would be allowed to join up with his international team mates for their World Cup qualifiers. The Danes take on Israel in their first qualification match for the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Thursday, before facing Moldova on Sunday and Austria next week.

It had appeared they would be without star man Eriksen after his club Inter Milan released a statement last week saying their players would not be allowed to leave for international duty after a COVID-19 outbreak at the club. However, Eriksen and other internationals such as striker Romelu Lukaku have since been permitted to join up with their respective nations.

"They were very hectic days," Eriksen told a news conference ahead of Denmark's game against Israel. "Before the weekend it was practically a no, then we started getting closer to the weekend and it became more and more a yes. "In the end, the yes arrived on Monday and I was ready to go."

