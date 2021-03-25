Fit India Movement is a journey towards healthier and fitter India: Rijiju

This Ministry has launched the Fit India Thematic Campaign "फिटनेस की डोज़ - आधा घंटा रोज़" on 1st December 2020. The objective behind the campaign is to encourage the citizens to include at least 30 minutes of physical activities in their day-to-day lives with an aim to make India a fitter and healthier nation.

The first anniversary of the Fit India Movement was celebrated on 24th September 2020 through a virtual event, namely, Fit India Dialogue, wherein the Prime Minister of India interacted with seven (07) fitness influencers of the country from different walks of life emphasising the importance of fitness and health. Fitness influencers/ celebrities on the panel included Sh. Virat Kohli, Sh. Milind Soman, Ms. Rujuta Diwekar, Sh. Devendra Jhajharia, Swami Shvadhyanam Saraswati, Ms Afshan Ashiq and Sh. Mukul Kanitkar.

Since the inception of Fit India Movement in 2019, various successful initiatives and activities have been undertaken by this Ministry under the aegis of "Fit India" like Fit India Plog Run, Fit India School, Fit India Cyclothon, Fit India Walkathon, Fit India Freedom Run to motivate people from all age groups and walks of life to include physical activities in their daily life. These events have received tremendous response and the Fit India Movement has now become a very popular programme in the country.

Fit India Movement is a nationwide Mission. This Ministry has successfully implemented the road-map envisioned by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India transforming the objective of fitness into a people's movement where people from all States/UTs have shown passionate intensity towards the Fit India Movement.

Fit India Movement is a journey towards a healthier and fitter India. This Ministry is incessantly working towards this objective whereby the citizens of this country are being encouraged to take their health and well-being as an utmost priority by making small changes in their lifestyle. This Ministry has started various programmes/ initiatives to promote this culture of physical fitness. Further, in convergence with the programmes of other Ministries and Government Departments, this Ministry has been organising public events to create a big impact of the Fit India Movement both through the virtual media as well as physically.

'Health' is a State subject, the responsibility to check the lifestyle diseases which are increasing in the country rests with the State/Union Territory governments. However, this Ministry has actively begun spreading awareness about being physically fit. Towards this goal, age-appropriate fitness protocols have been developed in collaboration with health experts and proactive efforts are being made to exhort the citizens of this country to modify their lifestyle and make physical fitness an integral part of daily life.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

