Left Menu

ISSF World Cup: India win women's 25m team pistol gold

Indias terrific trio of Chinky Yadav, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat claimed the team gold medal in the womens 25m pistol event of the ISSF shooting World Cup here on Thursday as the host nation carried on its unhindered run at the top of the table.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:14 IST
ISSF World Cup: India win women's 25m team pistol gold

India's terrific trio of Chinky Yadav, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat claimed the team gold medal in the women's 25m pistol event of the ISSF shooting World Cup here on Thursday as the host nation carried on its unhindered run at the top of the table. The Indian trio shot a total of 17 to beat Poland's Joanna Iwona Wawrzonowska, Julita Borek and Agnieszka Korejwo who managed to score 7 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. The team gold comes only a day after Yadav, Bhaker and Sarnobat swept the individual final by winning all the medals on offer on Wednesday.

The victory in this event consolidated India's position in the top of the pecking order with 21 medals, including 10 gold, six silver and five bronze.

Earlier in the day, India's Anjum Moudgil, Shreya Saksena and Gaayathri Nithyanadam claimed the silver medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

The Indian rifle team shot 43 in the gold medal showdown to finish behind the Polish team, which scored 47 to grab the top prize.

They had scored 1304 and 864 in the first and second qualifying rounds respectively.

The Polish rifle team comprised Aneta Stankiewicz, Aleksandra Szutko and Natalia Kochanska. The bronze medal went to the Indonesian team consisting of Vidya Rafika Rahmatan Toyyiba, Monica Daryanti and Audrey Zahra Dhiyaanisa, who beat the Hungarian troika of Lalita Gaspar, Eszter Denes and Lea Horvath 47-43.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CRPF convoy attacked by terrorists on Srinagar outskirts; 1 killed, 3 injured

One CRPF personnel was killed and three injured after terrorists opened fire at them in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday. LeT Lashkar-e-Taiba is involved in this attack, Inspector General Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.Terroris...

Belgian soccer club Bruges' flotation set to be shelved - De Tijd

Belgian soccer club Bruges Club Brugge NV is set to cancel or postpone its planned stock market flotation, Belgian business daily De Tijd said on Thursday. The national champions were to have listed on Euronext Brussels at the end of March ...

Chairman quits after English sex abuse inquiry faults club

The chairman of one of the clubs criticized in a review of widespread sexual abuse of young players in English soccer quit on Thursday.John Bowler was on the board at northwest club Crewe while Barry Bennell abused boys when working there a...

Cabinet committed to finding solution to funding of higher education

Cabinet remains committed to finding a sustainable and lasting solution to the funding of higher education to ensure that all academically deserving students are not financially excluded.Briefing the media on Thursday, following Cabinet mee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021