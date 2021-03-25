Left Menu

Chennai City beat NEROCA 2-1, end I-League campaign on positive note

Subash, however, failed to find the target.NEROCA equalised in the 90th minute when Romtan bundled home from close range after Chennais goalkeeper failed to make a routine save to a Subashs strike.Iqbal, then, produced a strike in added time as Chennai registered a remarkable 2-1 win.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:28 IST
Chennai City beat NEROCA 2-1, end I-League campaign on positive note

Chennai City FC ended their I-League season on a positive note after registering a 2-1 win over NEROCA here on Thursday.

Mohamed Iqbal's (90+4 minutes) late strike in added time proved to be the difference as Demir Avdic's (24th) first-half goal was cancelled out by Romtan Singh (90th) in the second half.

With this victory, Chennai City FC finished their campaign with 15 points, including five wins and nine defeats, while the relegated NEROCA ended at the bottom of the table with just eight points from 14 matches.

In the 11th minute, Chennai were handed a penalty kick as a defensive error prompted the referee to point to the stop. However, NEROCA survived as Syed Suhail Pasha's poor penalty was easily saved by Rahul Yadav.

In the 24th minute, Demir Avdic broke the offside trap and latched onto a brilliant through ball from the midfield. Avdic smashed home from close range to hand Chennai the lead.

NEROCA seemed to be lost in the game and could not create one clear chance as the half-time ended with a 1-0 lead in Chennai's favour.

In the 57th minute, a well-weighted through ball found Subash Singh inside the box. The substitute tried to control the ball before releasing his effort, but his first touch let him down.

The best opportunity to equalise fell to Subash, in the 87th minute, and he burst onto goal with a lovely one-two. Subash, however, failed to find the target.

NEROCA equalised in the 90th minute when Romtan bundled home from close range after Chennai's goalkeeper failed to make a routine save to a Subash's strike.

Iqbal, then, produced a strike in added time as Chennai registered a remarkable 2-1 win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ED attaches assets of Bihar trust promoters who duped gullible investors

Assets worth over Rs 1 crore of a Bihar-based man and his family, who allegedly duped gullible investors in lieu of giving them membership of a medical college, have been attached, the Enforcement Directorate ED said on Thursday.It said a p...

Asia's largest tulip garden in Kashmir opens for public

Asias largest tulip garden overlooking the famous Dal Lake here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir was thrown open to the public on Thursday, marking the beginning of the new tourism season in the valley.Formerly known as Siraj Bagh...

BJP's double standard on CAA exposed, party scared to raise issue in Assam: Baghel

Accusing the BJP of adopting double standard on the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said the top brass of the saffron party, which had been talking of implementing the contentious law in Beng...

Happy my 1st foreign visit after COVID onset is to friendly neighbour Bangladesh: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he will hold substantive discussions with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during his two-day visit to Bangladesh, as he expressed happiness that his first foreign tour after the onset ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021