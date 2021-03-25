Left Menu

ISSF WC: India win gold in women's 25m pistol team event

India women's 25m pistol team comprising of Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, and Chinki Yadav on Thursday won a gold medal in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup. The Indian team defeated Poland 17-7 in the final to win the gold medal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:31 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

India women's 25m pistol team comprising of Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, and Chinki Yadav on Thursday won a gold medal in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup. The Indian team defeated Poland 17-7 in the final to win the gold medal. Earlier on Thursday, the Indian women's 50m rifle 3 positions team comprising of Anjum Moudgil, Gayathri Nithyandam, and Shreya Saksenaon won silver in the tournament. The team lost to Poland 43-47 in the finals and as a result, the side had to settle for a silver medal.

India's Chinky Yadav on Wednesday clinched the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol event at the ongoing ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun here at the Karni Singh Shooting range. Rahi Sarnobat bagged the silver medal while Manu Bhaker had to settle for bronze.

Earlier, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event. Aishwary, 20, defeated world number one Istvan Peni of Hungary in the final. Sanjeev Rajput finished sixth while Niraj Kumar finished at the eighth spot.

India's skeet mixed team, comprising of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Ganemat Sekhon, on Tuesday had won a gold medal. The Indian team defeated Kazakhastan 33-29 in the final to win gold. India had won three more gold medals on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

