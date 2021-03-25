Left Menu

Tennis-Wawrinka faces spell out after having foot surgery

Three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka faces a few weeks on the sidelines after having an operation on his left foot for a niggling problem, the Swiss said on Thursday. "After having some problems in my left foot for a while, I have decided to do a small procedure on it," Wawrinka said in a tweet accompanied by a picture of him on a hospital bed. "Everything went well.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:39 IST
Tennis-Wawrinka faces spell out after having foot surgery

Three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka faces a few weeks on the sidelines after having an operation on his left foot for a niggling problem, the Swiss said on Thursday. "After having some problems in my left foot for a while, I have decided to do a small procedure on it," Wawrinka said in a tweet accompanied by a picture of him on a hospital bed.

"Everything went well. I will be out for a few weeks but can't wait to start practising again soon." Wawrinka underwent knee surgery following his last ATP title in 2017 and had trouble with injuries through 2018, during which his ranking fell to 263. He is currently ranked 21st.

Wawrinka lost in the Australian Open second round last month before losing in the last-32 at Rotterdam and Doha earlier this month. His coach Daniel Vallverdu said in December the 35-year-old will make a final push for success before the end of his career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ED attaches assets of Bihar trust promoters who duped gullible investors

Assets worth over Rs 1 crore of a Bihar-based man and his family, who allegedly duped gullible investors in lieu of giving them membership of a medical college, have been attached, the Enforcement Directorate ED said on Thursday.It said a p...

Asia's largest tulip garden in Kashmir opens for public

Asias largest tulip garden overlooking the famous Dal Lake here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir was thrown open to the public on Thursday, marking the beginning of the new tourism season in the valley.Formerly known as Siraj Bagh...

BJP's double standard on CAA exposed, party scared to raise issue in Assam: Baghel

Accusing the BJP of adopting double standard on the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said the top brass of the saffron party, which had been talking of implementing the contentious law in Beng...

Happy my 1st foreign visit after COVID onset is to friendly neighbour Bangladesh: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he will hold substantive discussions with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during his two-day visit to Bangladesh, as he expressed happiness that his first foreign tour after the onset ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021