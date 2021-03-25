Left Menu

Fans to be allowed into matches in Copenhagen at Euro 2020

Updated: 25-03-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:50 IST
At least 11,000 fans will be allowed into soccer matches staged in Copenhagen during this year's European Championship, the Danish government said Thursday.

The country’s culture ministry said more fans will be allowed inside Parken Stadium “if health conditions allow” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Copenhagen is scheduled to host four matches in June, three in the group stage and another in the round of 16.

“The European Football Championship is a unique and historic event in Denmark,” Culture Minister Joy Mogensen said in a statement. “The government has therefore decided to allow at least 11,000-12,000 spectators for the four matches held in the Park.” Mogensen said an “expert group” has been set up to assess how many fans will be allowed.

“We have also informed the Danish Football Union and UEFA that it may be necessary to close (the stadium to) spectators if there is a spread of infection,” Mogensen said, “as it will be unjustifiable from a health point of view to allow spectators to the matches.” There is still uncertainty about which host cities will be able to welcome fans during Euro 2020 because of the varying rates of infection across the continent.

The British government has a roadmap out of lockdown which has raised the prospect of fans being at Wembley Stadium for the semifinals and final in July, as well as matches in both the group stage and the round of 16.

