Left Menu

The way we started both series was key: SA women's coach on successful India tour

South Africa women's team on Thursday returned to the country after wrapping up their successful T20I and ODI series against India.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:05 IST
The way we started both series was key: SA women's coach on successful India tour
CSA logo. Image Credit: ANI

South Africa women's team on Thursday returned to the country after wrapping up their successful T20I and ODI series against India. South Africa clinched the shorter-format series with a 2-1 scoreline and also won the ODI leg of their tour by a 4-1 margin.

Victory in the 20-over format was their first-ever series triumph over India while their 50-over wins vaulted them up to their highest position ever on the world rankings when they climbed to second. Coach Hilton Moreeng lauded the girls and credited players for starting both the series on a high note.

"We really are appreciative for the support that has come our way these past few weeks. We were up against one of the best teams in the world in their own conditions. The way we started both series was key and winning those first games had been something we spoke about especially after not managing that in the past. But we did that and it set the tone in both the ODIs and T20Is," Moreeng said in the CSA release. "The performances from the players were incredible and I don't think I can praise them enough for their efforts. So I'm really proud of the girls. It was tough, but they made it look really easy," he added.

Prior to their tour to India, South Africa beat New Zealand for the first time in an ODI series last year, they reached the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final in Australia and they overcame Pakistan in two white-ball series on home soil in Durban. Moreeng also praised Cricket South Africa (CSA) and sponsors for the part they had played in helping his team make so many gains over the last 15 months.

"We would like to thank CSA and our sponsors, Momentum, for making all of this possible. Without them it is very difficult to be competitive in modern sport, hence we appreciate what they have done for this team," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., EU to intensify negotiations on privacy shield framework -statement

The United States and the European Commission have decided to intensify negotiations on an enhanced EU-U.S. privacy shield framework to comply with a July 2020 ruling by Europes highest court that a transatlantic data transfer deal was inva...

PM's pvt sector thrust creates tsunami of opportunities for entrepreneurs: Ambani

Prime Minister Narendra Modis thrust on the private sector presents a tsunami of opportunities for the countrys entrepreneurs, richest Indian Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday. Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries,...

Probe announced into alleged Tigray rights violations: UN rights office

The probe, which will be carried out jointly by the High Commissioners Office and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission EHRC, is described as part of the much-needed accountability process for the victims. The development comes after figh...

Global container crunch deepens with boxships stranded in Suez Canal

The suspension of traffic through the Suez Canal has deepened problems for shipping lines that were already facing disruption and delays in supplying retail goods to consumers, shipping sources said. Container shipping companies, carrying r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021