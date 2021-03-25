Left Menu

Motor racing-Perez's Red Bull future is in his own hands

Sergio Perez's future at Red Bull beyond this season rests in his own hands, team boss Christian Horner said ahead of Sunday's Formula One season-opener in Bahrain. The experienced Mexican has joined as Dutch youngster Max Verstappen's team mate at former world champions hoping to mount a serious title challenge and end Mercedes's seven year dominance.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:32 IST
Motor racing-Perez's Red Bull future is in his own hands

Sergio Perez's future at Red Bull beyond this season rests in his own hands, team boss Christian Horner said ahead of Sunday's Formula One season-opener in Bahrain.

The experienced Mexican has joined as Dutch youngster Max Verstappen's team mate at former world champions hoping to mount a serious title challenge and end Mercedes's seven year dominance. Perez replaces Thai youngster Alexander Albon, who has been demoted to a reserve role.

"There’s nothing pre-written that it’s only a single-year deal," Horner said of Perez's contract. "It depends how he fits in the team, how he delivers. Its very much in his own hands. "It’s all about what they do in the car at the end of the day... it's now down to him to make good use of it," he told Reuters.

Perez won the Sakhir Grand Prix for Racing Point (now Aston Martin) in Bahrain in December -- his first victory after 190 starts making him the first Mexican to win a Formula One race for 50 years. He had already lost his place to four times world champion Sebastian Vettel and had nowhere to go until Red Bull threw him a lifeline.

"He was staring down the barrel of being on the bench this year," said Horner. "It was only a unique set of circumstances... that allowed us to wait until after the season to make a decision. And the back end of the year that Sergio had was so compelling that you couldn’t ignore a talent like that."

Horner has worked with the Mexican before, having signed him for his Arden Formula Two team following Red Bull's decision not to take him into their young driver programme. Perez then graduated to F1 with Sauber in 2011. "He had a brilliant year in British F3 in an underdog team and so that’s why I took him in my Formula Two team and he had some great races there," recalled Horner.

"He was still very young, he was still very rough around the edges but his race pace and his tenacity, you could see that there was a lot of talent there."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., EU to intensify negotiations on privacy shield framework -statement

The United States and the European Commission have decided to intensify negotiations on an enhanced EU-U.S. privacy shield framework to comply with a July 2020 ruling by Europes highest court that a transatlantic data transfer deal was inva...

PM's pvt sector thrust creates tsunami of opportunities for entrepreneurs: Ambani

Prime Minister Narendra Modis thrust on the private sector presents a tsunami of opportunities for the countrys entrepreneurs, richest Indian Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday. Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries,...

Probe announced into alleged Tigray rights violations: UN rights office

The probe, which will be carried out jointly by the High Commissioners Office and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission EHRC, is described as part of the much-needed accountability process for the victims. The development comes after figh...

Global container crunch deepens with boxships stranded in Suez Canal

The suspension of traffic through the Suez Canal has deepened problems for shipping lines that were already facing disruption and delays in supplying retail goods to consumers, shipping sources said. Container shipping companies, carrying r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021