Aizawl FC stage late comeback to beat 10-man Sudeva Delhi

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:55 IST
Aizawl FC staged a remarkable comeback by scoring two goals at the fag end to beat 10-man Sudeva Delhi FC 2-1 in their last I-League match at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Thursday.

After Sairuatkima was sent off in the 34th minute, Kean Lewis gave Sudeva the lead in the 42nd minute.

Substitute Rohmingthanga Bawlte scored the equaliser in the 90th minute before Brandon Vanlalremdika struck from the spot in the sixth minute of the added time to hand Aizawl all the three points.

Coming on the back of a 3-1 win over Chennai City FC, Aizawl FC continued with their usual attacking style of football in the opening minutes of the match.

The swiftness of the Aizawl forwards troubled the Sudeva Delhi FC defence.

In the 13th minute, Alfred Jaryan’s solo run came agonisingly close to giving Aizawl the lead.

Off the corner kick, a thumping header by Laldinpuia earned a world-class save by Rakshit Dagar to protect Sudeva Delhi from falling behind.

In the 34th minute, Sudeva Delhi FC, who were unable to create clear goal scoring chances for much of the first half, were reduced to 10 men when Sairuatkima earned a second yellow card for a heavy challenge. Down a man, Sudeva could have only hoped for a miracle to give them the lead. That miracle came in the form of Kean Lewis' goal.

In the 42nd minute, Lewis took charge from outside of the box and struck a brilliant shot that left the opposition goalkeeper with no reply, as it curved around his fingertips and crashed home to hand Sudeva the lead going into half-time.

Aizawl pressed for the equaliser in the second half while Sudeva committed bodies in defence and played on the counter. The equaliser came for Aizawl FC in the 90th minute when substitute Rohmingthanga Bawlte bundled home from close range after a cross from the left flank caused chaos in the Sudeva box. As the scoreline read 1-1, Sudeva Delhi shot themselves in the foot, and in added time Bawlte was brought down inside the box.

Brandon stepped up and smashed home from the penalty spot to hand Aizawl a 2-1 win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

